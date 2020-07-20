Astrology is a constant give or take. Based on what the planets are doing, you could have a good day one day and then a bad day the next. Heck, you could even have one good couple of hours closely followed by a few terrible ones. Luckily, the planets are constantly shifting and constantly sparking new energy to life. Unfortunately, not all of this energy is always welcomed, which is why July 20, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — so if your sun or rising sign was born in the element of earth, prepare yourself for a somewhat difficult planetary shift this week.

What planetary shift am I talking about? Oh just the sun's ingress into Leo on July 22. No big deal or anything. JK; Leo season is a big deal. After all, this is the zodiac sign that the sun literally rules over, and in astrology, the sun symbolizes your confidence, your overall character, and even your identity as a whole. So, when the sun is in Leo, people's egos tend to get out of control (if you know what I mean), and if you're an earth sign, you're enjoying it the least amount. Even the cockiest earth sign much prefers to put out the image of being calm, reserved, and humble. Leo season makes everyone act totally extra and unless you've got a lot of fire or air in your chart, you may not be digging this transition so much.

But don't let this discourage you from seeing the bright side (pun intended). Leo season is all about creativity, self-expression, and romance. Why not give it a chance to make your world more exciting?

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

Taurus: You're Facing Problems Waiting For You At Home

You're one of the zodiac signs who enjoys being at home the most. In fact, you have no qualms with canceling carefully laid out plans just to lay on the couch instead. However, you may be finding that home isn't as perfect as you once thought it was. In fact, there are conflicts and dilemmas waiting to finally be dealt with. This week, those problems will start becoming so much harder to ignore, so don't put them off any longer. Start actually doing something about these issues so you can enjoy laying on the couch without worrying.

Virgo: You May Be Having Trouble Putting On A Smiling Face

Everyone expects you to be a certain way or act a certain way, Virgo. It's just how society runs. When someone asks you how you're doing, you say, "I'm fine, can't complain," even though you most certainly could complain. This week, you may start feeling as though it's much harder to pretend you're not feeling some type of way. This could lead you to desire some meaningful alone time where you can just reflect on your emotions and take off that façade you're always wearing so you can be yourself. The cosmos are giving you permission to do just that.

Capricorn: You're Finally Coming To Terms With Your Past

In the word's of Robert Frost: "Nothing gold can stay." This week, you may start to be confronted with the fact that relationships, projects, and chapter(s) of your life are coming to an end. You may even feel the pressure to finally tie off the loose ends, get closure, and say goodbye. No one wants something beautiful to end, but if staying in your comfort zone is preventing you from growing, it's time to move on. There are so many wonderful things lying ahead of you. Mourn the past, but don't forget to have enthusiasm for the future.