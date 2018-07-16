Eclipse season is one full of astrological thunderstorms, celestial hurricanes, spiritual tornadoes, and flash flooding all over your inner peace. It entails the release of demons who have long been locked away in a chest, and the embracing of a whole new reality. Change never arrives without kicking and screaming. The truth is rarely ever met with easy acceptance either. As we come away from a polarizing partial solar eclipse, spending this week preparing for the total lunar eclipse slated to occur next week, you may feel shaken and disoriented as everything turns upside down. In fact, July 16, 2018, will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Gemini, and Virgo. If your sun sign does not fall under any of these signs, better make sure your rising sign doesn't either.

To top off the intensity of eclipse season is the retrograde of five planets, with Mercury retrograde (the worst of all) in the midst of its shadow period. Make no mistake: We're going through a uniquely difficult time in astrology. If you made the list for the "worst week," it simply means you're currently being affected by the transformations more than others. Although difficulty may be underway, remember that the universe never gives you something you're too weak to handle.

Aries: You Could Be Undergoing Isolating Transformations

As the partial solar eclipse in Cancer sparked change in your fourth house of the home, you're undergoing a spiritual remodeling of your core values and your sense of security. You're learning what to trust and what to do away with. As Mars, your ruling planet, continues its demolishing pathway through a retrograde in your 11th house of community, you may begin to realize your social circle doesn't entirely mesh with your personal needs. This difficulty you may be having in balancing your inner world with your outer one may leave you feeling exhausted, which is why you should feel free to stop doing it. Listen to your intuition and allow it to guide you through this potentially strange time.

As Venus makes waves in your health house and becomes harmonious with Jupiter and Saturn in your regeneration and career houses, the cosmos are asking you to focus on your personal goals. Avoid energy vampires and allow nothing to interfere with your healing and your overall journey.

Gemini: You May Feel Overwhelmed By Small Tasks

Mercury retrograde is in the midst of its shadow period. Because Mercury is your ruling planet, you always feel this retrograde more intensely than others. As it moves through your communication house, a house in which Mercury rules, you're feeling the effects on the most basic level. Your ability to execute plans, express yourself effectively, and connect the dots may be hindered during this time. Remember that you don't have to do anything rash or immediate at the moment. Take things slowly and think things through. Review old projects and take care of your world as it is. There's no need to be ambitious. Focus on the now.

Luckily, Venus is flushing the universe with luck, and it centers on you in your fourth house of the home. When Venus forms a trine with Jupiter in your organizational house and a sextile with Saturn in your transformation house, you're being called to sort through your base. Make sure you clean your home, write in your journal, try organize any mess, and meditate.

Virgo: You Might Feel Like Withdrawing From The World

Since Mercury is your ruling planet, the fact that Mercury is in the shadow period of its retrograde could complicate everything this week. This retrograde affects you on a completely personal level, and as it takes place in your 12th house of subconscious, you're feeling the effects internally more so than externally. You might feel off-center, lost, and compelled to spend time alone as you work through your spiritual turmoil. This is perfectly OK. Retrogrades call for introspection, for slow movement, and if you feel like removing yourself from unwanted noise, don't feel guilty about doing it.

However, alone time contradicts Venus, planet of friendship and love, lingering in your first house of the self. This is also a time to shine, to spread your charm, to dazzle everyone who knows you. If this isn't something you feel like doing at the moment, you still shouldn't waste such creative energy. If you're regenerating alone, read a book, go for a hike, write a song, or jot down your thoughts. Do something that gets your inner artist going.