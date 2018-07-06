It's eclipse season, and the energetic tension continues to build, slowly but surely. Can you feel it? Are you ready for your cosmic climax? The partial solar eclipse 2018 definition holds a lot of truth, and it will be the first of three eclipses this summer, sparking unexpected change and powerful transformation. These cosmic events, aka solar and lunar eclipses, will touch the Cancer-Capricorn axis, between now and 2020.

Eclipses bring life-changing events, that can come with either a new beginning or a much-needed ending. This energy forces us into taking action we never considered possible. Although, in reality, the cosmos are doing what's best for us. Think about it: Haven't you ever considered making a big move but suddenly back out when you start thinking about the consequences? Well, eclipses make the moves for us, it's just a matter of trusting the process. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is between the earth and the sun.

During a solar eclipse, when the moon blocks the sun, we are left with no light or direction, even if it's just for a moment. Now, how are we supposed to make moves without the sunlight to guide us? This is where the "life-altering" symbolism stems from. Are you ready to free fall? You've got this.

The partial solar eclipse is on July 12 at exactly 10:48 p.m. ET.

Ruin Is The Road To Transformation

The solar eclipse in Cancer is opposite Pluto in Capricorn, which means we are transforming (Pluto) both physically (sun) and emotionally (moon), from a personal and collective standpoint. (The how factor depends on where Cancer and Capricorn fall in your natal chart.) With Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn, we are being forced to look within ourselves and confront our fears. Where is your power being taken away from you? This energy is highly beneficial, especially for those who have been victims of addiction, bullies, and manipulation.

This is your mantra, repeat after me: "I am open to change. As one door closes, the other one opens. I am ready to become the best version of myself."

Time To Materialize

Good news: On the day of the solar eclipse, there will be a grand earth trine in the sky between Uranus in Taurus, Venus in Virgo and Saturn in Capricorn. In astrology, the element earth is serious, practical, and reliable, which means the drastic changes we're about to endure, come with a solid foundation on the side. These harmonious energies could bring you security and long-term results.

Unexpected Opportunities

Charming Venus will trine eccentric Uranus, sparking unexpected desires to try something new. In fact, this could also affect your core values, not to mention everything from romance to activities that bring you pleasure. Are you currently in a relationship? What makes you happy? Singles could suddenly find love in the most unusual way. One thing's for sure: Uranus is unconventional AF. Expect the unexpected, stargazers. This energy is eccentric and incredibly unique.

A Solid Change

Serious Saturn will also be making a harmonious trine to rebellious Uranus on the day of the solar eclipse. Look at it this way: Saturn wants tradition and Uranus wants something unconventional. This energy is ideal for experimentation, especially since we have structured Saturn on our side. This is your chance to make a positive change in your life. What are you going to do about it?

This Is Your Chance

There's nothing to be afraid of. On the contrary, this is your evolution process. It's your turn to live your best life. Go with the flow. If something collapses, let it collapse. Surrender to the unknown. You are divine.