Joshua Bassett's self-titled EP is finally here, and with it comes a whole new line of merch and a virtual concert announcement. After the actor and singer, known for his role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, dropped his single "Lie Lie Lie" in January 2021, fans were able to shop a minimalistic collection with pastel hoodies, tees, and crewnecks. Joshua Bassett's March 2021 merch expands on that line to make it even cozier and cooler than before.

Bassett's latest merch drop includes a Build-A-Bear named "Franklin" ($48, joshuabassettmerch.com) that looks just like his go-to plush of the same name, rocking red Converse sneakers and a pair of glasses. The proceeds from the special (and stylish) stuffed animal go to CASA of Los Angeles, a charity organization advocating for neglected and/or abused youths in the community.

All of the proceeds from Bassett's merch are donated to charities with a focus on youth or social equality. When you purchase an item, you can usually choose an organization to support with your sale, such as The Sunrise Movement, a youth-led organization that pushes for action on climate change, and The Young Feminist, which aids young feminist organizers who work to create meaningful change in the world.

The adorable bear that'll inevitably become your BFF is one of two items in the new merch collection that supports one sole cause. The other is a long-sleeve with a hilarious nod to Saturday Night Live's diss of Bassett, which he playfully acknowledged in a Feb. 21 TikTok video.

In the skit, which starred Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, the SNL cast not only explained the rumored love triangle between Bassett, his HSM co-star Olivia Rodrigo, and potential girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter, but made a slight dig at Bassett. Mikey Day said the Disney star was like "my b*tch ex Gina," which led to the My B*tch Ex Gina Saturday Night long-sleeve ($35, joshuabassettmerch.com). This cream and green-colored piece will support Teen Line, which emotionally supports young people.

Of course, if you'd rather wear a more PG-rated item on TikTok, or give the new EP a shoutout with your next #OOTD post, you can add a cute yellow crewneck ($50, joshuabassettmerch.com) or a purple tie-dye tee ($30, joshuabassettmerch.com) to your cart. Both of those items would pair well with your favorite jeans, chunky sneakers, or hair claw. Not to mention, you could wear them to Bassett's upcoming virtual concert.

We know what you're thinking: a virtual concert and new merch all in one day? It's no lie, lie, lie — the actor really did drop the show's details with his collection. The virtual show will be held on April 16, 2021 at 9 p.m. EST, and will be the first time that Bassett and his band perform live. To snag a "seat," you do need to purchase a ticket, which costs $10. Now, bundles are available, if you want to score a deal on some merch. You can snag a ticket and 200-piece puzzle — which can be completed in two and a half streams of the EP — for $38, a ticket and tee for $35, or a ticket and the cozy yellow crewneck for $53.

Whatever you add to your cart is sure to get to you in "only a matter of time," and be the coziest and coolest part of your closet yet.