Olivia Rodrigo just achieved another major milestone in her career: Being featured on Saturday Night Live. On Feb. 20, the late-night show dedicated one of its sketches to her No. 1 single "Drivers License." Fans think the song is about Rodrigo's rumored ex Joshua Bassett, who's supposedly dating Sabrina Carpenter now, so of course, the SNL cast members couldn't help but mention the rumored drama. The best part was, they didn't hold back name-dropping everyone involved. If you've been keeping up with this love triangle, you need to see Joshua Bassett's reaction to SNL's "Drivers License" skit because it was everything.

Ever since Rodrigo dropped "Drivers License" on Friday, Jan. 8, the song has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The reason Rodrigo's song has received so much attention is because fans can relate to the heart-breaking lyrics about experiencing a difficult breakup.

In the song, Rodrigo remembers she was excited to get her driver's license so she can go see her lover, but now that they've broken up, her drives around town are just a painful reminder of what they used to have. "Today I drove through the suburbs/ Crying 'cause you weren't around," she sings on the track. "And you're probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She's so much older than me/ She's everything I'm insecure about."

Carpenter is a blonde who's older than Rodrigo who's been spending a lot of time with Bassett lately, so the lyrics convinced fans there was a love triangle brewing.

SNL poked fun at the rumored drama during their "Drivers License" sketch starring Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, as well as Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, and Bowen Yang.

During the skit, the guys were hanging out playing pool when Page turned on "Drivers License" and raved about how good the song is. "It sounds like it's just some teen girl singing in her room to the piano," Davidson said. "And that's the beauty of it!" Page told him, explaining, "Olivia wrote about Joshua Bassett, who's allegedly now with Sabrina Carpenter."

The other guys weighed in on the love triangle drama, and that's when Day hilariously compared Bassett to "my b*tch ex Gina."

Watch the "Drivers License" sketch below.

A day after the episode aired, Bassett went on TikTok to react to the sketch. A friend told him he was on SNL, but they didn't reveal why, so when Bassett heard Day's comment, he was left feeling defeated. He closed his laptop and stared blankly into the camera as Kacey Musgraves’ song "Happy & Sad" played in the background.

It was all in good fun because Bassett jokingly captioned the video, "Dream come true?"

Although it may have not been the shoutout he dreamed of, Bassett was still mentioned by SNL, and I say that's a win!