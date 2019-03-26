Despite the fact that Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner have yet to rekindle their friendship following the drama of the alleged cheating scandal, Woods has been spotted on the 'Gram pulling a very Kardashian move, aka shocking us all with a bold new wig. Yup, that's right Jordyn Woods' new platinum blonde hair is a wig, and girl is slaying it, thank you very much. She debuted the new look in a post on her feed complete with a fierce neon fit and some full-body glow, and although it isn't the first time we've seen Woods with blonde hair, it's the first time she's served us icy paltinum realness, and it's honestly everything.

It's been a while since Woods hit us with anything but dark brunette hair, although she has kept it interesting by continously changing up the style, be it a lob, long braids, or soft waves. Dark hair really suits her, and the model can pretty much pull off any look, natch, but when she blessed us with this platinum blonde moment, I almost dropped my iced coffee. "She did what," I gasped, taking in the beauty (and stressing about the possible bleach damage) before reading her caption and realizing it was simply a fab new wig.

"Quick switch up for launch day," Woods captioned the photo of her new look:

ICYMI, the "launch" she's referencing is for her false lash collab with Eyelure:

Everything about Jordyn as a platinum blonde is right, and I'm willing to fight about it. Woods credited her new 'do to The Frontal Sleyer, a custom wig maker based in London and Los Angeles with over 35 thousand followers.

According to her deets, The Frontal Sleyer achieved Woods' look using not-yet-released Russian Blonde 613 bundles:

Obvi, The Frontal Sleyer knows a thing or two about a good platinum wig:

Werk. I'm obsessed with this look on Jordyn, but because her natural hair is so beautiful and bleach can be so damaging, I'm glad she opted for wig life instead of messing with her actual strands.

This brunette-rooted blonde wig from a while ago is the closest to platinum Woods ever went prior to now (Spoiler alert, I also loved this look):

And this vintage Christina Aguilera-esque blonde bob will forever live in my mind as an iconic look for her:

But the new Jordyn isn't rooted or highlighted one bit — she's full-on blonde, baby:

So, what's the verdict? Everyone on Twitter seems to agree Blonde Jordyn is the best Jordyn:

On Instagram, the response is similarly high praise. Everyone who isn't following Jordyn purely to shade her about the Tristan sitch (And of course, there are tons of comments referencing the drama on this photo.) is happy to celebrate this look being straight fire, with dozens of declarations like "COME ON THRU," "SLAY GURL SLAY," and "That blonde is everythinnnngg" crowding the comment section. I've got mixed feelings regarding the still-piping-hot tea and the shade of it all, but my thoughts on her hair are certain: Jordyn looks incredible. She was born to be platinum blonde, and I've got no time for anyone who thinks otherwise.