It's official, the results of the 2020 presidential election are finally here. On Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11:30 am ET, former Vice President Joe Biden was announced by multiple news outlets as the projected winner. Following the long wait, Biden's tweet after the 2020 election was called is a celebratory salute to the country.

Shortly after the news broke, Biden took to Twitter to address the public. "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," he tweeted. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Along with the promise, Biden shared a video showing Americans across the country holding up a picture frame set to Ray Charles' rendition of "America the Beautiful." The end of the clip echoed Biden's promise in this tweet, that he will be a president for all Americans.

The inspirational tweet racked up over a million likes in under a half hour, emphasizing just how excited everyone on Twitter was at the results of the election.

Along with the tweet, Biden also sent out a lengthier message upon learning of his win. In the release, Biden thanked American voters and laid out his plans moving ahead. "I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden wrote. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."

While Trump and Biden were close for most of the race, Biden was finally declared the projected winner after Pennsylvania was called by the Associated Press, CNN, and The New York Times on Nov. 7. The state's 20 electoral votes bumped Biden to a firm 273, over the 270 threshold needed to win. The numbers were at a standstill for four days after Election Day on The New York Times tracker, with Biden holding steady at slightly more electoral votes than Trump for the bulk of the counting process.

In the days leading up to the announcement, Biden remained positive on the outcome of the election, tweeting out in response to Trump's calls to stop the count of mail-in ballots. "The people will not be silenced, be bullied, or surrender. Every vote must be counted," he wrote on Thursday, Nov. 5.

With the election now over, Americans can expect a tense few months as Trump has implied he may not peacefully transfer power to Biden in the past. Inauguration Day will come on Jan. 20, so the country has a couple months to wait for Biden to be sworn in as the 46th president.