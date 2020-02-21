Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee’s Astrological Compatibility Is Stressful

I'm going to be honest with you guys: I'm still not over Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum breaking up. There, I said it. But I've got to admit that Tatum looks pretty darn happy with Jessie J, and now that Dewan is engaged to her boyfriend of over two years, Steve Kazee, I think it's high time I move on. (And maybe only watch Step Up once a month instead of once a week.) However, it seems worth noting that Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's astrological compatibility is... less than ideal. That doesn't mean they're doomed, of course, but the stars might present a challenge.

Dewan was born on Dec. 3, which makes her a free-spirited Sagittarius. Kazee's birthday falls on Oct. 30, making him a secretive Scorpio. These two signs might initially hit it off, but it usually isn't long before Scorpios and Sags start butting heads. Scorpios have a reputation as the most pessimistic sign of the zodiac, while happy-go-lucky Sags are the total opposite. And while Scorpios do appreciate their alone time, they're not nearly as willfully independent as those born under Sagittarius. Dewan and Kazee may appear totally in love (with a baby on the way!), but their differences are apparent.

Like most Sagittarians, Dewan is an open book. (Literally. Have you read Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday? It goes deep.) In her memoir, Dewan doesn't hold back when discussing her divorce and how she lost the vision of her "idealistic future" along the way. Though she described her pain "like a tumbling avalanche" and admitted she was "completely overcome with fear and sadness," it didn't take long for this optimistic Sag to bounce back.

Just a month after announcing her separation from Tatum in April 2018, Dewan told Harper's Bazaar that she was excited to start a new journey. "I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life," she said. "And I have no attachments to how that's going to look, or what that's going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful." By Oct. 2018, Dewan went public with Kazee and, according to People, the two had already been "dating for a couple months" by that point. Though Sags aren't typically "relationship people," it's no surprise that Dewan seemingly recovered from her heartbreak as quickly as she did.

Scorpios tend to be far more reclusive than sociable Sags, and Tony award-winning actor Kazee definitely keeps a lower profile than his new fiancée. Back in 2012, his Once costar Cristin Milioti told the New York Times that Kazee "can be a pretty dark guy," and Kazee himself admitted that he often felt adrift and like he's "living two separate lives." Despite being a stage performer, Kazee has also said that he's more comfortable "in a room somewhere with my guitar playing" than on stage. Anyone else getting major Scorpio vibes?

But those born under this water sign also tend to love with all their hearts, and Kazee is clearly wild about his bride-to-be. As Kazee gushed about Dewan in a recent Instagram post, "I couldn't be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise." Swoon!

Opposites can and do attract. As Dewan told People in Oct. 2019, she and Kazee had "an instant connection" when they first met. "All of a sudden, there was no way we could avoid it," she added. "So in my eyes it was truly, completely meant to be." Who am I to question two people who are clearly meant to be? Congratulations to the newly engaged couple, and I wish you guys a lifetime of happiness.