Ready for the sweetest thing you’ll see all day? Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are engaged, and their IG posts announcing the news will have you swooning. On Feb. 18, Dewan and Kazee each posted the same picture of them kissing and showing off her new engagement ring. “A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart,” Dewan wrote.

Kazee’s caption was a lyric from the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” he wrote. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.” The ring, which is a large oval stone on a gold band, is a custom-designed piece from Nikki Reed’s jewelry company Bayou With Love.

This engagement news comes as Dewan is pregnant with her second child. She and Kazee were first rumored to be dating in October 2018, six months after Dewan announced her split from ex-husband Channing Tatum. Kazee confirmed the relationship with an IG post on Dec. 3, 2018, wishing Dewan a happy birthday. On Sept. 24, 2019, the couple told People that they were expecting a baby together.

Dewan and Kazee aren’t shy about expressing their love for each other in a public way. On Valentine’s Day, Dewan wrote a long IG caption about her feelings for Kazee. “You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you,” she wrote. “I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive.”

Kazee, for his part, admitted proudly on Dec. 29, 2019 that his social media was becoming a "Jenna Dewan fan account," but that he was OK with it. "I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carves her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to," he wrote. "From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child, to her lead role as a partner in my life, a published author of #gracefullyyou, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me. So yes...I'm proud. Incredibly. I want everyone to know about her because she is a gift to this world in so many ways. So thank you for visiting this fan account. Happy premiere day my love!"

It's clear that Dewan and Kazee make each other very happy. TBH, this relationship could make even the firmest skeptic believe in true love. It's out there, people!