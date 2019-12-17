If you typically rely on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for your breaking beauty news, you might've missed the memo that Jeffree Star's Blood Sugar Part Three palette has officially been confirmed. To whom did Star spill this tea, you ask? None other than fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas, whose name you might recognize as belonging to the hot pink shade in Jeffree Star Cosmetics' recently-launched Conspiracy Palette. Paytas isn't just BFFs with Shane Dawson, who collaborated on Star the Conspiracy Collection — she also runs multiple YouTube channels and a fairly new podcast called The Dish with Trish. Star stopped by to be Paytas' second guest on the podcast, and 'twas there he revealed the news of his next big launch.

The Dish With Trish is a PodcastOne show listeners can stream on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts, and after Paytas received positive feedback for having Shane Dawson on the show, Jeffree Star was the inevitable next guest. Always one to keep it real, Star covered a bevy of beauty-community-related topics and drama, and even went as far as discussing his brand's future releases. “I’ll exclusively say this on here that my next launch is Blood Sugar Part 3 - next palette," Star told Paytas. "And it’s sickening.”

The original Blood Sugar Palette launched on Feb. 10, 2018...

And just one year later, part two came in the form of the Blue Blood Palette, which dropped on Mar. 29, 2019:

Star told Paytas that the third palette will be released in February 2020. "We’re starting the year off, bam,” he said, adding that the new shades will be "next level." Please excuse me while I try to think of another blood-related name and color scheme for part three. What could it be? Fingers crossed Star drops more hints before the new year. In the past, he's always posted full reveal videos to his YouTube channel about a week or so before the collections have gone live, so it's safe to say fans will be waiting quite a while to find out exactly what part three will be. Based on Blood Sugar and Blue Blood, though, they know this: It's going to be bold, pigmented, and (in Star's own words) sickening.