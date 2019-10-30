Where To Get Jeffree Star & Shane Dawson's Conspiracy Collection When It Drops

If you're a frequent YouTube watcher, you've no doubt seen Shane Dawson's 6-hour series detailing his beauty collaboration with Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Now that the entire makeup range has been revealed, many fans are eager to buy, and the question of where to get Jeffree Star & Shane Dawson's Conspiracy Collection is swirling. There were some clues within the videos, plus the brand's official announcement with a few other deets, so read on for everything you need to know if you're hoping to snag the Conspiracy Palette, the Mini Controversy Palette, or any other facet of the Dawson-themed collection.

If you don't know what I'm talking about, then I take it you aren't one of Shane Dawson's 23 million YouTube subscribers, nor one of Jeffree Star's 16 million. Dawson has been making YouTube videos since the platform's beginnings, and his latest era of content focuses on episodic documentaries, often featuring other creators. Jeffree Star is a Myspace star turned musician turned beauty mogul, and in addition to creating YouTube videos and beauty reviews, he runs his own successful brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics. For over a year now, Dawson and Star have been working on the former's very first makeup collection, and six hour-long videos later, it's about to be available to purchase.

The Conspiracy Collection is coming, and its crowning glory is the Conspiracy Palette:

The 18-pan palette will retail for $52, while a smaller palette, Mini Controversy, will feature nine shades and cost $28. There will also be six liquid lipsticks sold in a set or for $18 apiece, as well as a lip balm and clear gloss sold for the same price. The collection is inspired by Dawson's family, friends, YouTube career, pig jokes, and interest in conspiracies, so it's got a lot going on, but Dawson and Star have managed to tie everything together nicely.

The collection drops on November 1, at 10AM PST:

Where, you ask? One thing is for certain: All the products will certainly be sold on the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website. Otherwise, the series details the duo in talks with Morphe about stocking the palette both online and in stores, but neither the JSC nor Morphe Instagram accounts have confirmed this. However, the Morphe Twitter did make a tweet about being excited for the collab, and Dawson and Star plan to attend a Morphe Meet & Greet event on November 2, so I've got a pretty good feeling you can shop the Morphe site on November 1 at 10AM PST, too.