The buildup for the release of Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson's Conspiracy Collection has arguably created greater suspense than the total combined hours of every scary movie ever made. After months of teasing the line, which involved a whopping six documentary style episodes, each an hour long, on Dawson's channel, the Jeffree Star x Shane Dawson Conspiracy Collection officially launched on Friday, Nov. 1, subsequently breaking Star's own website in the process.

Available on JeffreeStarCosmetics.com, in Morphe stores, and on the Morphe website, the Conspiracy Collection features a variety of eyeshadow palettes, lip products, clothes, accessories, and makeup bags. The items in the line range in price from $18 for lip products to $210 for the Conspiracy Collection bundle, featuring all the products in the collection and a travel bag.

The star player of the collection is undoubtedly the Conspiracy Palette, an 18-pan wonder with shades running the gamut of different finishes and shades, from classic nudes and neutrals to pops of neon to soft pastels. Retailing for $52, the palette alone will put a decent-sized dent in your bank account. But, I mean, worth it for that gorgeous neon yellow alone, right?

Alongside the Conspiracy Palette exists its smaller counterpart, the Mini Controversy Palette, which, true to its name, retails for a slightly less controversial $28. The mini version features nine different shadows in velvet and shimmer finishes and an equally enticing collection of colors, like "Cancelled," a sky blue, or "Cry On My Couch," a soft beige.

Neither Dawson nor Star are strangers to going viral, so the internet-breaking success of this palette seems par for their course. Dawson's an OG YouTuber with 23 million YouTube subscribers who's now become known for his documentary-style videos, while Star's almost 15 million Instagram followers and even greater YouTuber fan base have eaten up his beauty journey, which started on MySpace and has continued with his own cosmetics empire, Jeffree Star cosmetics. The pair have been working on the collection for over a year now and have recently started sharing glimpses of their time working together through videos on Dawson's YouTube channel, starting with "The Beautiful World Of Jeffree Star."

For fans of Dawson and Star who are lusting over the splendor of this collection, head over to JeffreeStarCosmetics.com (and pray it starts working again) to grab your goods before they sell out.