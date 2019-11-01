How Much Is Jeffree Star & Shane Dawson's Conspiracy Collection? It Starts At $18

If you're tuned in to the eventful world of beauty YouTubers then you've probably already heard that Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson have teamed up to create a collection dubbed the Conspiracy Collection. The new collab includes a range of eyeshadow palettes, lippies, makeup bags, and even clothes. And with such a range of products then you're probably wondering how much is Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson's Conspiracy Collection? I've got all of the details for you.

The Conspiracy collection launches at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 1 on JeffreeStarCosmetics.com and ranges in price from $18 to $210. Star provided a detailed breakdown of each item and its cost on his personal Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 31 so you can prepare your bank account for the new drop.

As mentioned, the prices start at $18 for lip products. There's The Gloss: Shane Glossin' clear gloss, Diet Shane lip balm, and Velour Liquid Lipsticks in six different shades, that all retail for $18.

Next up is the nine pan Mini Controversy eyeshadow palette for $28, followed by the Black and Pink Pig Hand Mirrors, Shane x Jeffree Accessory Bag, and the Shane x Jeffree Imprint Travel Bag that all retail for $30.

The collection also includes side bags that come in black and pink and retail for $35, as well as double zip makeup bags that come in both pink and black and retail for $40.

But Dawson and Star didn't just stick with makeup and makeup bags for this new drop, the collection also includes the Conspiracy Track Jogger pants that are black with white stars that retail for $45, and a black Conspiracy Track Jacket that is black with white stars and retails for $55.

Now for the star product of the collection: the Conspiracy Palette. The 18-pan eyeshadow palette features a range of neutrals, pastels, and neons in shimmer and velvet finishes and retails for $52.

The collection also features a selection of different bundles, so you can cop a few of the products at a discounted price. There's the Shane x Jeffree Palette Bundle which features the two eyeshadow palettes for $72, as well as the Shane x Jeffree Velour Liquid Lipstick Pig Bundle which features all six shades or $90. Finally, you can cop the Shane x Jeffree Conspiracy Collection bundle which includes all of the makeup in the collection as well as the Black Imprint Travel Bag for $210.

So if you're a fan of Dawson and Star and have found yourself lusting over all of the Conspiracy Collection images that they've been posting, you can now recreate the looks at home by purchasing the Conspiracy Collection for yourself.