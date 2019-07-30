While Bachelor Nation may be sitting on the edge of their seats waiting to see who Hannah B. picks on the Season 15 finale of The Bachelorette, one particular Bach couple is thriving off-screen. Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been living their best lives and being their cutest selves together since January 2019. From their adorable Instagram pictures to their oh-so-sweet comments about each other, these Bachelorette alums have quickly become one of my favorite couples. Jason Tartick's Instagram caption about Kaitlyn Bristowe on July 29 just made them all the more lovable and even easier to root for.

"If I only knew a year ago what I know now, I'd tell myself...there's nothing better than a restart," Tartick began his caption on a gorgeous photo of himself with Bristowe. "That closing one chapter and starting a new one only brings the light at the end of the tunnel that much closer to a reality. It's remarkable what changes life can bring to you, if you're willing to make changes in your life. #restart #thebachelorette." Preach!

Since Tartick and Bristowe's stints on The Bachelorette were at different times (him on Season 14 and her on Season 11), they did technically (jokingly) have their own fantasy suite on July 29 — his first one ever. According to his Instagram story, Tartick and Bristowe are currently in the Bahamas filming a music video, and a friend of theirs decided to give them an official fantasy suite invite. He presented them with two champagne glasses, flowers, and a note that read, "Kaitlyn & Jason... Because Jason, you missed out... should you choose to forgo your individual rooms, you may stay as a couple in the fantasy suite..." Better late than never, am I right?

Tartick's caption on his picture with Bristowe was absolutely precious, but it definitely isn't the first time he's talked so highly of their relationship. "We have a unique relationship in the fact that I think we both have seen a lot, we've done a lot, we've experienced the good, bad, and ugly in relationships," Tartick told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. "And I think as you kind of mature, you know what you want, and with Kaitlyn and I, we kind of have like a no BS type of attitude. We put everything out there, we're very transparent, we're very forthcoming with everything, and sometimes that leads to almost too much of open communication. But at the end of the day, we hold nothing back, and it allows us to grow as one, as a team. It's been awesome, and we have a hell of a time doing it." How freaking cute!

ICYMI, Tartick and Bristowe first started dating in January 2019, after they exchanged some flirty banter during his appearance on her Off The Vine podcast in late 2018. Since then, they've maintained a consistently adorable social media presence on each other's platforms, adopted a rescue dog from South Korea named Ramen, and they moved in together. So, things seem to be getting pretty serious for Tartick and Bristowe. Only time will tell if these two found their happily ever afters in each other. As for me, I'm certainly rooting for them.