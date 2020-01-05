A major transition is taking place this week and the pressure is on. If you feel as though things aren’t panning out as you would have hoped, try not to lose faith. Sometimes, things have to fall apart before they can come together, helping you realize that you never truly wanted what you thought you wanted. Even though January 6, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs, it’s not as bleak as it may seem. It’s usually the most unexpected and stressful occurrences that push you to fight for the life you deserve.

On Jan. 10, a blood moon in emotional, protective, and psychic Cancer will flood the cosmos and expedite your destiny. This is the second eclipse in the eclipse season that begin on Dec. 26, 2019 with a solar eclipse in Capricorn. In astrology, an eclipse is the moment where your karmic debts are paid, often resulting in abrupt and unexpected changes. There’s no way to predict the way an eclipse will rock your world, so try not to fight it. You’ll understand the events of an eclipse in six months, which is the amount of time needed for your eclipse story to reach its culmination.

However, an eclipse isn’t the only intensity scheduled for this week. On Jan. 12, Saturn — planet of karma — and Pluto — planet of destruction — will meet for a deeply rare and transformative conjunction. While Saturn likes to preserve tradition and uphold boundaries, Pluto loves to bring down the establishment and watch a new era rise from the ashes.

So, what part of your life needs to be purged so that you can be set free? If your sun or rising sign is in Gemini, Leo, or Sagittarius, this question may haunt you all the more.

Shutterstock

Gemini: You’re Pulling Away Your Energy From What No Longer Matters

Deep down, you know what’s right for you and what isn’t. It has nothing to do with what you want, but everything to do with what you know to be true. Sometimes, your idea of the future isn’t what you’re meant for. However, this is only because you’re meant for something better; something you’ve barely even begun to understand. You’re pulling away from what has no place in your future. One day, you’ll look back and understand why it had to be this way.

Leo: You’re Dealing With Life-Changing Revelations About Yourself

Rest up, because your subconscious is flooding your conscious mind and revealing the answers to questions you may not have even thought to ask. You’re picking up on important signs every day, without even realizing it, and you’re about to understand the meaning of it all. Chances are, your intuition is touching on some sensitive suspects that need healing. Reserve time for therapeutic activities that help you come to terms with your past, helping you find closure.

Sagittarius: You May Be Facing The Skeletons In Your Closet

Everyone has darkness and that’s nothing to be ashamed of. If you put pressure on yourself to put on a happy face and pretend that everything is fine when it isn’t, you’re only making that darkness even more unbearable. Plus, you’re forgetting that within your darkness lies your strength. Don’t be afraid of facing your more uncomfortable emotions, and allow yourself to feel your feelings so you can eventually let them go. Or, even better, harness them for something positive. By embracing your true feelings, you undergo a transformation that empowers you to grow as a human being. Don’t be afraid of yourself.