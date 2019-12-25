The Cancer-Capricorn eclipse series is slowly but surely coming to an end. However, before you say your official goodbyes, there will be a new moon solar eclipse in the mythical sign of the sea goat on Thursday, Dec. 26. The emotional meaning of the December 2019 solar eclipse is all about you and your soul's truth. Sure, there are some fun aspects to consider — but, all in all, this eclipse will likely bring a number of positive new beginnings that could potentially pave the way for a long-lasting foundation.

Pluto — the Lord of the Underworld and the planet of death, sex, and regeneration — entered Capricorn back in 2008 and since then, you've most likely experienced intense transformations in regards to your foundations, structures, plus government institutions as a whole. Then, in 2017, Saturn joined Pluto in its sign of rulership. Together, both of these malefic planets have continued to destroy previously set systems that no longer serve your highest power. Luckily, Jupiter made it to the Capricorn party just in time.

You might've went through a number of transformations in regards to your home and family (Cancer) vs. your career (Capricorn) and reputation in the world as well. With the nodes of the moon activating the "mother and father" of the zodiac, there's been an underlying sense of urgency to create a solid foundation in order to obtain personal success. For more clarity, check where Cancer and Capricorn are located via your birth chart, because that's where all the action would be.

Shutterstock

The Emotional Meaning Of The December 2019 Solar Eclipse

The solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the sun and earth, which ultimately blocks the sunlight from reaching earth. (FYI, December's eclipse will be a partial solar eclipse, because the moon's shadow will block most of the sun's light, but not all of it.) Also, since this is a new moon solar eclipse, the sun and the moon will meet at the exact same degree of Capricorn, which creates an incredible amount of potency and a powerful kick-start.

New moons bring new beginnings, but that's not the only exciting part about this lunation. December's eclipse is actually one of the most astrologically harmonious I've ever seen. Sitting alongside lucky Jupiter in Capricorn, this eclipse will be swirling with optimism and blessed opportunities. The sun, moon, and Jupiter will trine Uranus in Taurus, which will spark a number of exciting breakthroughs and possibly a revolution of sorts. Check where Taurus is on your birth chart; this is where Uranus is currently liberating you from whatever's been holding you back.

Are you ready for an exciting new chapter? Your self-confidence is improving and you're finally creating the structure and foundation you've always needed. Make sure you pay attention to your higher mind during this time; don't be afraid to stand up for your individual truth and take intuitive risks, too. This is your moment to break free and embark on the journey of a lifetime.