As hard as it may be to believe, it's a brand-new year. Heck, it's a brand-new decade. TBH, I have mixed feelings about it all and, astrologically, January 2020 will be the worst month for these three zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Note, though, when I say "worst," I mean it's going to be a challenging compared to the past few months. Then again, I wouldn't be discouraged by this if I were you, considering Jupiter's bounty and Saturn's karma. If you do the work you're supposed to, no matter how tiring or strenuous, you will be rewarded.

They don't call Saturn the "Lord of Karma" for nothing, and with the help of lucky Jupiter, you will begin to find wisdom and opportunity within your current structures. Truth is, happy-go-lucky Jupiter doesn't necessarily thrive when it's in the pragmatic sign of Capricorn, but that doesn't mean you can't use this to your advantage. There will be lots of interesting shifts taking place this month, but the full moon lunar eclipse in Cancer on Jan. 10 is pretty much hogging the spotlight. This is eclipse season, so don't resist what's coming. Instead, surrender and trust the process.

Gemini: You're Redefining Your Relationships And Partners

Hang in there, Gemini. I know you're not big on emotional exchanges, let alone being confronted face-to-face with the option of flaking, but there's a lot for you to reflect on in regard to your joint finances, business partnerships, and intimate life in general. This could even revolve around your most committed relationships, perhaps even if you're dating someone who lives abroad. Either way, no need to stress because you're restructuring this area of your life — thanks to Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto — and you're going to be way better off in the long run.

Libra: You're Having Serious Conversations With Family

Similar to your sister air sign Gemini, you don't really do well with confrontation. However, with a cluster of energy hovering over your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation, not to mention Mars igniting your communication sector, you could be in the midst of hashing things out with your loved ones. Luckily, there will be some traction happening in your expressive fifth house of romance and creativity — but before you get to bask in the fun stuff, make sure you deal with everything else that's happening first. The full moon eclipse will also shed light on your work vs. home balance, so pay attention to your body and make sure you're being gentle with yourself.

Aquarius: Your Levels Of Assertion Are Being Tested

It's not that you're going to have a bad month. However, after all you've been releasing, shedding, and liberating yourself from as of late, there's no denying that you're about to step into brand-new territory. Are you ready for it? Have you reflected on what you want in this lifetime? Closure and forgiveness are big themes for you during this time, so instead of hibernating in your mind, take a second and look inward. Like a true air sign, expressing and dealing with emotions aren't necessarily your forte, but at least you know how to squeeze the logic out of everything. That's a gift.