One of my favorite things about astrology is the poetic way it describes the passing of time. As each planet shifts into a different zodiac sign or forms an aspect to another celestial body, a burst of new energy surges throughout the cosmos. Based on your birth chart, these astrological shifts affect you in way that is completely personal and unique. Sometimes it can indicate a challenging time that serves to help you grow. However, it can also mean that blessings, positivity, and confidence are headed your way. Get ready for some magical news, because January 20, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs, and it's only bound to get better.

With Aquarius season beginning on Jan. 20, it's as if the excitement of the new year can finally begin. Capricorn season was overwhelmed by two transformational eclipses, as well as the heaviness of a Saturn-Pluto conjunction. Instead of jumping into 2020 with a fiery focus on your resolutions, you may have felt as though everything was out of your control, reducing your energy and motivation. Luckily, Aquarius season provides you with a fresh slate, urging you to move forward. When a new moon in Aquarius darkens the night sky on Jan. 24, it will be the perfect time to begin mapping out your goals, setting intentions, and manifesting the reality you desire. Aquarius is the sign of revolution and humanitarian concerns. Let your vision for a better world inspire you to do your part.

Who do you think will benefit most from this seasonal shift? Air signs, that's who. If you were born with placements in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, it's time to make your dreams come true.

Gemini: You're Setting Your Sights For A Brand-New Adventure

There's a whole world out there, Gemini. If you consider the grand scheme of things, so many of the concerns that may be on your mind are rather insignificant. In a few months, will these things even matter? How about in a few years? It's doubtful that they will. Take comfort in the fact that you're being encouraged to embark on an adventure at the moment. Consider all the ways in which you can inject some sunshine into your day just by seeing the adventure in everything that surrounds you. A shift in your perspective can do wonders.

Libra: You're Radiating Romance, Creativity, And Playfulness

Quit postponing your happiness, Libra. If you continue telling yourself you'll be happy once you achieve this, or you can relax once you complete that, you're only setting yourself up for a lifetime of canceling your own joy. Consider this official permission from the cosmos to enjoy your life and enjoy it now. Imbue your present moment with art, soulfulness, silliness, and unapologetic pleasure. Who cares if you think you look ridiculous? Roll down the windows and drive while blasting your favorite song and singing at the top of your lungs. Life is too short not to.

Aquarius: You're Feeling Energized And Motivated To Take On The World

If you're going to become the person you've always dreamed of becoming, know that you're never going to be able to please everyone. In order for you to inhabit your most authentic self, you better be prepared for some people to feel threatened. Set aside your concern for what people think and do what feels right for you. It's time to set boundaries so you can reclaim your time, your energy, and your own perspective. Watch how fast your confidence blossoms once you start prioritizing your opinion above anyone else's. You're on your way, Aquarius.