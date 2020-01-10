Every once in a while, the lunar cycle permits a blood moon instead of your usual full moon. When this happens, emotions intensify, dramatics ensue, and there's really no way of knowing what will happen next. An eclipse is a wild card of an astrological event. It can bring abrupt and unexpected change to your life, rearranging your path completely or shoving you in the right direction. As the moon takes on the color of earth's red shadow, the true colors of your life are also revealed. No matter what happens, remember that the January 2020 lunar eclipse will take you exactly where you're meant to be, because destiny calls for it.

All too often, major life events coincide with an eclipse. It's a time when relationships come together, as well as break apart. It's when you accept the opportunity of your dreams or you finally muster the courage to quit your job. The reason an eclipse carries such immense magnitude: the lunar nodes (which, in astrology, are known as the North and South Nodes). During an eclipse, the lunar nodes are illuminated, revealing the person you're meant to become while purging you of what is no longer meant to be. Because the lunar nodes symbolize the energy that you, as a collective, are striving to move toward, an eclipse can be a climactic moment for the world as a whole. However, it always impacts your life in a very personal way.

If you're a follower of astrology, there's a big chance you've read some pretty terrifying things about eclipses. All you need to know about an eclipse is that it casts the brightest light on your shadows, revealing a truth you can't ignore. Once you know the truth, there's no going back. As long as you're ready to embrace change, there's nothing to fear.

The Lunar Eclipse In Cancer Takes Place Jan. 10 At 2:21 p.m. ET

This lunar eclipse activates the Cancer-Capricorn axis, which symbolizes your private life vs. your public life. Since this eclipse takes place in protective, emotional, and caring Cancer, what it reveals will hit incredibly close to home, forcing you to reevaluate your perspective of compassion and how you harness your empathy.

However, in order for growth to take place, walls must come crashing down. Sometimes, you need to destroy something so you can have the freedom to create something new. Never has this sentiment applied more than to the lunar eclipse in Cancer, because it will also be forming an opposition to two of the most malefic planets in astrology: Saturn and Pluto. Saturn is the planet of karma, tradition, discipline, and commitment. Pluto is the planet of destruction, obsession, power, and transformation. What happens when these two planets join forces with a blood moon? Change, in every sense of the word. In fact, you may feel as though the way you perceive and see the world — both consciously and subconsciously — is being challenged completely. Let yourself be open to all angles and perspectives.

With that being said, you shouldn't let this fill you with images of darkness and misery. This lunar eclipse brings a surge of creativity, kindness, and spirituality in the form of a trine to Neptune. If you can stop to smell the roses, count your blessings, and find the beauty in your situation, your gratitude will get you far. Remember that the way you choose to react to your universe will have long-lasting implications. Choose to see your situation as an opportunity rather than a tragedy and you'll be on the right path.