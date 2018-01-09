Ivanka Trump's Tweet About Oprah's Golden Globes Speech Was Not Very Appreciated

On Monday night, Jan. 8, when everyone was least expecting it, Ivanka Trump tweeted about Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech. Mmhmm, that happened. Yes, everyone is as confused about it as you are. And there are some pretty good reasons as to why all of Twitter is up in arms about the first daughter's latest tweet, no matter how relevant it is.

In her Monday night tweet, Trump posted that she just saw "Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech" from the Golden Globes. "Let's all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP!"

So let's go ahead and dissect that one.

On Sunday night, Oprah gave a rousing speech at the Golden Globes while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for general greatness. During the speech, Oprah spoke about the women who stood up in the face of harassment, assault, sexism in general, and the barriers that those things create. Winfrey said,

I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say, 'Me too' again.

The "me too" refers to the #MeToo movement, wherein thousands of women around the world came forward as survivors of gender-based violence. And the #TIMESUP hashtag that Ivanka used in her tweet referred to Time's Up, an initiative started by women in Hollywood as a way to combat sexual harassment in the industry and beyond.

Based on the responses that Trump got to her tweet, no one was expecting her to respond.

...and based on many of the responses, no one wanted her to respond.

Chrissy Teigen got in on the "girl, no" fun.

Everyone was thinking the same thing... well, everyone was thinking the same thing except for Ivanka, clearly.

So what, exactly, was everyone thinking about?

Wellllll... there's that little detail that over a dozen women have accused Ivanka Trump's father of a variety of sexual misconduct. The White House's official stance is that all the women who have made accusations against Donald Trump are lying. That didn't stop everyone on Twitter from reminding Ivanka about it.

This particular incident was far from the first time that Ivanka Trump's tweeting has backfired on her.

There was, for instance, the time she tweeted about anti-Semitism, the time she tweeted about Pride, and even the time she tweeted about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement. Basically anytime Ivanka tweets, people shout, but there's a certain refrain that comes up with certain messages she sends out to the world. Essentially, people get extra pissed when Ivanka tweets in support of something that her father has not been particularly kind about. So, for instance, if Ivanka tweets praise for women standing up to men abusing their power by abusing women, people are gonna get mad given her father's callousness towards the women who do just that.

This tweet is also especially ripe given all the talk in the 24 hours before Ivanka sent it about how great it would be if Oprah were president. This was prompted by Seth Meyers' opening monologue, in which he spoke about how he may have accidentally inspired Donald Trump to run for president by making fun of him at an old White House Correspondents' Dinner. Meyers joked that he hoped this time around, he could get Oprah to run. Lots of people thought President Winfrey would make the country a lot saner than President Trump.

An interesting thought experiment. In any case, I don't think Ivanka's expecting a retweet from her father.