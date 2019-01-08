Ivanka Trump Could Have Been 'The Bachelorette,' So How Do I Get To That Timeline?

Ivanka Trump's road to the top has seen many detours, from fashion mogul to White House aide. But she also could have been a major reality star — er, more major reality star, anyway. On Jan. 7, InStyle pulled out an old 2007 interview between the now-first daughter and People magazine, in which Ivanka Trump said she could have been on The Bachelorette. Oh, the possibilities. How do I switch timelines to the one where that actually happened?

Apparently, the interview was centered around her father's then-reality show The Apprentice, which Trump worked on (she's not a stranger to the reality TV camera). When asked whether she liked working on television, Trump dropped the bombshell, saying: "I’ve been offered tons of shows, [including] The Bachelorette." While she suggested that she enjoyed being on the small screen, Trump ultimately said she preferred to focus on her business aspirations. "I’m flattered, but that in no way furthers my objective of being a great real estate developer," she added. Elite Daily reached out to the White House and ABC for further comment or confirmation, but did not immediately hear back.

Of course, she had other things going on. Prior to her stint as the first daughter, Trump was part of the family business of real estate, overseeing development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization. She had her hands in major real estate deals, including working as a negotiator on the Trump National Doral Miami in 2008, per Business Insider. She left the business in 2017, to join her father's White House administration.

The timeline of when exactly she was propositioned with the show is unclear, but Trump reportedly started dating her now-hubby Jared Kushner in 2007, with whom she now shares three cute little kids. But just think: She was really Bachelorette material. She famously dated stars like That 70's Show actor Topher Grace and cyclist Lance Armstrong (although she told People at the time that they were "just friends"). So the idea of having 30 contestants vie for her heart after such romances seems like television gold. Moreover, the episode where the contestants meet the parents would have involved Donald Trump himself, which could have been really epic. The White House did not immediately return Elite Daily's request for comment on whether Trump would be open to doing television in the future.

At the time of the interview, Trump was also building her business empire beyond real estate. She was dabbling in the modeling world, and partnered up with her father for The Apprentice from its sixth season until its end in 2015, Business Insider reported. Eventually, she opened up her eponymous fashion and lifestyle company, which was known for its ready-to-wear women's clothing that included shoes, pants, and blouses. But after her father, Donald Trump, was elected president, the company took a nosedive.

After an attempt at offering online shopping to boost sales, Trump announced in July of 2018 that she would be closing down her business, citing her budding political aspirations behind the reason for doing so.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners,” Trump said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal. A person familiar with her decision to close the brand confirmed to Elite Daily at the time that it was based on her focus on her current work in Washington and said it was uncertain whether she will ever return to her former fashion industry work.

Since beginning her political career, Trump has created women's empowerment initiatives, advocated for workforce development and paid family leave, just to name a few. So clearly, Trump's talents aren't limited to real estate — or TV, or fashion, or politics. She knows how to keep everyone on their toes.

With these switch-ups in roles, maybe there's a chance we'll see her back on the small screen one day. Keep the remote close.