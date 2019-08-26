The most recent season of The Bachelorette only ended a month ago, but everyone is still buzzing about breakout contestant Tyler Cameron. Why? Well, because the Florida native is rumored to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, among other reasons. Although the two had been spotted together numerous times in the past several weeks, they have yet to confirm their relationship. So, since Hadid is at the big awards show, is Tyler Cameron at the 2019 VMAs? Let's dive into the speculation Bachelor Nation has been buzzing about.

The rumor that Cameron may be Hadid's date at the VMAs this year sparked a few days prior to the event when a seating chart revealed Hadid would be bringing a plus-one with her. As everyone who has not been living under a rock these past weeks knows, Hadid has been traipsing around New York with Cameron basically ever since his season of The Bachelorette ended, and although neither have confirmed their relationship is romantic, rumors have been flying that the pair is dating. So, given the empty seat saved next to Hadid at the event, fans began to speculate that Hadid and Cameron may use the VMAs to finally confirm their possible relationship.

But unfortunately, that did not happen. Instead of bringing Cameron, Hadid showed up to the VMAs with her younger sister Bella Hadid. As the red carpet began, Cameron was all the way in Harlem playing basketball, according to the Instagram stories of Cameron's BFF, football player Matt James, which is relatively close but not close enough to the VMAs stage in New Jersey.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Hadid herself is not a musician, she has still earned an invitation to attend the big night over the past several years since the model has become so ingrained in the current pop music climate — and this year, she was selected as a presenter. Hadid is famously close friends with pop superstar Taylor Swift, she's tight with the Kardashians, and she has also famously dated some of the biggest modern musicians in recent years, including Zayn Malik and Joe Jonas.

For his part, Tyler Cameron quickly shot to fame last month as a fan favorite on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. He wound up making it to the finals, but Brown chose aspiring country music artist Jed Wyatt over him. In the "After the Final Rose" reunion twist, though, Brown admitted she regretted her choice (which is understandable, considering how her engagement to Wyatt worked out) and instead asked Cameron out to see if they could become something outside of the show. Although Cameron accepted and was even spotted with Brown right after the reunion aired, he appeared to very quickly move on to spending all of his time with Gigi Hadid in New York, shocking fans of the show.

So, unfortunately fans still do not have official confirmation of Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron possibly dating, but fans are still holding out hope that they may confirm their relationship sometime soon!