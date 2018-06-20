The light is here, fam. Ariana Grande dropped her newest single, "The Light Is Coming," on June 20, and issa bop. The song features Nicki Minaj and was produced by Pharrell. I can't get enough of it and neither can Grande stans. But what — or, more appropriately, who — is the song about? Is "The Light Is Coming" about Pete Davidson? Could it be about Mac Miller? Fans think it's about Grande's reported fiancé and her ex, and here's why.

"The Light Is Coming" lyrics seem to be calling out a partner who just can't get their sh*t together no matter how many chances they're given. Simply put, the song is about getting out of a toxic relationship and into a healthier one. Sound familiar? It should, seeing as that's basically what Ariana Grande's life has been over the last couple of months. Grande and Mac Miller reportedly broke up around Coachella 2018 after two years of dating. It seems to have ended on good terms for the two, with Grande posting a positive message about Miller to her Instagram Story on May 10. But then, on May 23, Grande said in a tweet to a fan that it was a toxic relationship. (She had already started dating Pete Davidson by that time.)

"The Light Is Coming" sheds more light on that toxic relationship by basically calling out a lover's bullsh*t after a breakup.

She never mentions Miller or Davidson by name, but fans think she's shading her ex and praising her reported fiancé on the track.

The first verse of the song goes,

What did she say? / What did he say? / You don't listen 'cause you know everything / You don't even need dreams / Tellin' everybody, 'Stay woke don't sleep'

Then comes the refrain and the pre-chorus. Grande sings,

Ah, gonna break that sh*t down / You don't wait until they wait another round / Ah, guess you're way above it now / And that's your way to love it now

I've been into you, sh*t that you've been through / Damn, I'm so confused, who cares about the rational / If it ain't your view / That's the bottom line / Know-it-all (know-it-all) / Give you a box of chances, every time you blow it all (blow it all) / As if it was shade, he would just throw it all (throw it all) / It's like you're trying not to glow it all (glow it all) / Know-it-all (know-it-all)

Then the chorus talks about the darkness leaving and the light coming in.

The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole /You wouldn't let anybody speak and instead / The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole / You wouldn't let anybody speak and instead / The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole /You wouldn't let anybody speak and instead / The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole / You wouldn't let anybody speak and instead

It seems like she means the darkness means her "toxic" relationship with Miller, and the "light" is her new relationship with Davidson.

Fans noticed the possible shade and tweeted about it.

Some fans also think Nicki Minaj is saying "Pete" in her verse on the track.

Nicki Minaj's "The Light Is Coming" verse goes,

Ay yo, trophy wife, out you won me / Until you had to find out it's one me / Now you benched, aww, your bum knee / Now I'm the bad guy, call me Chun-Li (ooh) / 'Cause you was slippin', yep, you clumsy / And everything I peep, can't just unsee / Sips tea, and it's unsweet / Respect bad gyal when mi done speak / Now we shooting the shot like drive-by / Why you had to make me go call up my side guy? / Can't let a f-boy eff up my nice vibes / Yo Ariana, come let me give you a high five

Fans thought they heard Minaj saying "everything I Pete, can't just unPete" on the song. She's definitely saying "peep" and "unsee," but we'll let them have their fun.

The fan theory that "The Light Is Coming" is about Mac Miller and Pete Davidson, however, seems pretty solid.