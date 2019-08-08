There are few fanbases as loyal and investigative as the Swifties. Seriously, the FBI should definitely consider hiring them. From scoping out every single easter egg in the singles she's released from her upcoming seventh album, Lover (out August 23), to dissecting any little clue about her current reported relationship with Joe Alwyn, Swifties really do the most. In their most recent investigation, fans are practically convinced that Swift and Alwyn have taken the next big step in their relationship. So, is Taylor Swift engaged to Joe Alwyn? I can't deny the proof her fans have put together makes some sense, but parts of the theory do also seem like a bit of a stretch. Elite Daily reached out to a representative for Swift about the engagement rumors, but did not hear back in time for publication.

The first bit of "evidence" that fans discovered about Swift and Alwyn's possible engagement can be found in a picture she posted on Instagram on August 8 from her Vogue cover shoot. In the photo, Swift is dressed in a beautiful blue dress, standing on one foot like a ballerina, both arms stretched out. But the really juicy part is the caption. Swift wrote, "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue. All's well that ends well, to end up with you. 💙" You've probably heard the old wedding adage, "Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue." I'm sure Swifities have, too, which is why the first part of Swift's caption alone sent them into a frenzy. Not to mention, she ended it by saying "to end up with you," like forever. Eep!

But of course, Swifties are nothing if not thorough, so there's more. In the photo she posted, her left pinky and ring finger are slightly more bent than her other three fingers. If you zoom into her left hand, it looks like Swift has a piece of string tied to one of those two fingers, but it's not exactly clear which one — ring or pinky. Fans are speculating the string is on her ring finger, which they think could be a hint that Swift and Alwyn are engaged. That, plus the caption about being "borrowed and blue and ending up with you," kind of makes sense, NGL. But it's far from hard evidence.

One fan created a thread explaining why she thinks Swift just announced her engagement:

And another one pointed out that Swift liked a post of hers on Tumblr that seemingly points out the possible engagement, which could also mean she and Alwyn are, in fact, planning on tying the knot:

In her Vogue September 2019 cover interview, Swift opened up about her upcoming album and how it might be her favorite one yet. "There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning," she said. "This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory." And I wouldn't be surprised if Alwyn was a big part of her inspiration to write this "love letter to love," especially if they're engaged.

If you're hoping for an official confirmation from Swift or Alwyn, I don't blame you, but I wouldn't hold your breath either, considering they're incredibly private about their relationship. For now, all we can do is dissect every little thing either of them say, do, or post. So, if you'll excuse me, I have some hardcore sleuthing to do.