It really seems as if Joe Alwyn might finally be The One for our girl Taylor Swift. So... will Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged soon? While we have no real updates from Swift or Alwyn, her friends reportedly have some major thoughts on the matter.

“Taylor’s friends are all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He’s her dream guy.” (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for Swift and Alwyn for comment on Us Weekly's report and has not heard back in time for publication.)

Her friends also maintain that Swift is reportedly convinced that Alwyn is going to be the man she winds up with. “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier. “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

And Swift fans don't have to worry. It turns out the 27-year-old actor reportedly feels the same way about his 29-year-old pop-star girlfriend. “Joe feels privileged that he gets to be with Taylor,” the insider told Us Weekly. “And he is happy being out of the spotlight.”

While Swift has historically been known for penning songs about her exes and publicly displaying her relationships for the world to see, her relationship with Alwyn has been markably different. Since first being linked together in 2017, the two have kept a remarkably low profile. Us Weekly reports the two have been living in London together in an attempt to secure her privacy. “She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2018. “She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, what does their relationship look like behind closed doors? Well, according to sources, it's reportedly pretty normal. The couple is “very low-key and normal,” the source told Us Weekly. “They work out, watch movies together and have friends over.”

Neither Swift nor Alwyn have said much about their relationship publicly but Swift alluded to his positive impact on her life in her recent essay for Elle.

In one passage, she indicated that Alwyn might have taken the time to really get to know her and enter her world slowly.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"All that glitters isn’t gold, and first impressions actually aren’t everything," she wrote. "It’s impressive when someone can charm people instantly and own the room, but what I know now to be more valuable about a person is not their charming routine upon meeting them (I call it a 'solid first 15'), but the layers of a person you discover in time. Are they honest, self-aware, and slyly funny at the moments you least expect it? Do they show up for you when you need them? Do they still love you after they’ve seen you broken? Or after they’ve walked in on you having a full conversation with your cats as if they’re people? These are things a first impression could never convey."

She also indicated that their relationship isn't built around the chase.

"Playing mind games is for the chase," she wrote. And "the chase" is something she doesn't think needs to happen in the context of a "real relationship."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"In a real relationship or friendship, you’re shooting yourself in the foot if you don’t tell the other person how you feel, and what could be done to fix it," she continued. "No one is a mind reader. If someone really loves you, they want you to verbalize how you feel. This is real life, not chess."

Congrats to the happy couple!