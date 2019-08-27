It's time to get real: There was a time when I didn't "keep up" with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. I didn't follow who had their own beauty biz, was dating a famous rapper, or pregnant with an adorable baby. Times have changed, though, and now I'm anxiously scanning the red carpet and wondering, "Is Kylie Jenner at the 2019 MTV VMAs?" Well, I'm sad to report she's not there, and neither is Travis Scott.

You read that right. The beauty queen and rapper skipped out on the event and photo opps this year, despite Scott being nominated for a major award. Although neither of them hinted on their social media accounts what they're up to or why they're missing the show, I have to imagine it's to spend some quality time with family or straight-up chill.

Lately, Jenner has been very busy with the launch of her new skincare line, Kylie Skin, and going on vacation to luxurious mansions with her pal Sofia Richie. (Honestly, did you expect anything less from the self-made billionaire?) She's been posting lots of pics on Instagram, relaxing next to pools, drinking rosé, and hanging on boats in neon green bathing suits. It's easy to see that she's living her best life and totally in support of her friends and the people she loves doing the same.

One of her most recent posts shows her wearing a set from the brand-new Stassie x Missguided collection that's surprisingly very affordable. Stassie, otherwise known as Anastasia Karanikolaou, has been a long-time friend of Jenner's, which the BFF duo reminded everyone of with tons of throwback pics on Karanikolaou's birthday on June 9.

The old selfies from concerts and late-night hangs prove that, despite everything going on in their lives from reality television series to rocky friendships, they've stuck together. Jenner has continued to be there and show her support, even if it's just hitting the "share" button in between meetings and snuggles with Stormi.

That's why, I have zero doubts that she's supporting Scott's 2019 VMAs nomination, even if it's from the comfort of her couch instead of the red carpet. She clearly has a big heart and doesn't necessarily need to be in the spotlight to radiate her love into the world.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To quickly recap, Scott performed at last year's show after releasing his album, Astroworld. It was only a few months after Scott and Jenner had welcomed Stormi into the world and attended the Met Gala. This year, the rapper is nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video for "SICKO MODE" with Drake, alongside artists like: Cardi B; Ariana Grande and 2 Chainz; Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, and John Legend; Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus; and J. Cole and 21 Savage.

The competition is definitely fierce, but whether Scott walks away with a Moon Person, he's going to have a big week. Jenner teased his upcoming Netflix special, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on her Instagram story hours before the VMAs aired. The clips showed Scott performing on electric stages in front of massive crowds and Jenner's ultrasound from when she was pregnant with their daughter, Stormi Webster. According to Elle, you can stream the special starting on August 28 to "keep up" even more with this power couple than you already do.

Until then, tune in to the 2019 VMAs and aimlessly scroll through Kylie Jenner's dreamy Instagram feed. It'll make you miss her and Scott's presence on the red carpet a little less, I pinky promise.