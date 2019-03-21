Before I dive into the whole debate about Kylie Jenner's "self-made" billionaire title, I feel like it's only fair to tell you my personal opinion, which is this: I have no feelings. I'm not taking it personally. I am Switzerland. I get it, the phrase "self-made" feels inaccurate given her very clear leg-up thanks to her already famous and successful family. People feel that having a celebrity platform is, IDK, a loophole in the billionaire system. Still, Kylie Jenner's comments defending her "self-made" billionaire title aren't totally invalid, and her fans will surely rally around her and shout, "Yeah! That!"

Let's assume you stumbled upon this article because you, for one reason or another, have an interest in this debate. Totally fair. It's kind of fascinating. Kylie Jenner was named Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire ever at 21 years old, eclipsing Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg, who previously held the title at 23 years old. Today, the cosmetics mogul runs her own tiny empire of beauty products ranging from iconic lip kits to highlighters, eye shadows, and more. Understandably, those who disagree with Jenner's title say Kylie Cosmetics would have never succeeded had it not been for her already thriving family. In fact, even Jenner credits her success as a beauty guru to her massive following. However, if we're talking strictly money, she maintains that every penny she's acquired has been through her own endeavors and that there is no inheritance money factored into her billion(s).

Jenner told Interview Germany, "There’s really no other word to use other than ‘self-made’ because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under."

Jenner admits she is a "special case" thanks to her "huge platform and lots of fans," but insists she never received any money to get Kylie Cosmetics up and running. She said,

I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that.

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner explained that her success surpassed even her own expectations and that her goals have shifted and grown since she launched in November 2015. "I never thought that this could happen," she told the publication. "I believed in Kylie Cosmetics but I didn’t even know what I was getting myself into. It feels amazing, it’s wild, and being the youngest ever to do it is a blessing. I now want to focus on giving back to people and doing things that I’m passionate about."

As for the haters, Jenner says being under the critical public eye is all she's ever known. “I can’t remember the day when I didn’t have millions of people telling me their opinion on everything that I do," she said. "So I have no idea what it would be like for that not to happen."

Jenner added, "I hope people will remember that I pushed boundaries, inspired them, worked incredibly hard, set trends, and made history with my business – all at a young age. I hope to inspire other young women to know that there are no limits and to work hard for what you believe in."

Hey, you can't knock that attitude.

Switzerland, you wanna weigh in on this?