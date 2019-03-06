Mark today on your calendars, friends, because March 5 was the day Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes. At 21, Jenner made history by becoming the youngest person to ever create a billionaire empire, bumping Mark Zuckerberg off the top spot (he was 23 when he became a billionaire). While this moment in time is definitely one to celebrate, some people on Twitter have a few things to say about the term “self-made.” So many tweets about Kylie Jenner’s “self-made” billionaire title actually make a really good point about what that actually means.

It all started with a tweet from Forbes that announced Jenner as the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

“At 21, Kylie Jenner becomes the youngest self-made billionaire ever,” the tweet from Forbes said.

It wasn’t long before fans started picking away at the publication’s choice of words to describe Jenner. Fans mainly took issue with the term “self-made” as it indicates that Jenner achieved her billionaire status without any help whatsoever. Fans have been going back and forth about the definition of “self-made” all day and they’re making some really good points about the term, about Jenner, and about how she achieved her success. Here’s a look at some of the tweets that are making the rounds on social media right now:

People are clearly not happy about Jenner being called a “self-made” billionaire. I guess they have a point. There's no question that Jenner has led a wealthy and privileged life. But I don’t think that takes away from the fact that she decided to invest her money in something she loves rather than squander it away. I mean, at least she has a project she’s working on and she’s putting in the work. All that said, though, it’s still not enough for some people.

The debate over “self-made” and its actual definition only got more heated by the fact that Dictionary.com weighed in on the matter. Apparently, the team behind Dictionary.com had some thoughts about Forbes’ tweet and even decided to try and end the debate about “self-made” altogether. Check out their tweet down below:

Well, that certainly didn’t stop fans from tweeting about it. The debate is ongoing, but Jenner, I’m sure, isn’t terribly bothered. As for what she thinks of her success, she wasn’t particularly moved by that either, mostly because she didn’t think it could happen.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told Forbes. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

And what about how she managed to be so successful? She actually attributes her success to the very thing that often aims to tear her down — social media.

“It’s the power of social media,” she explained. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

I guess the lesson here is that you need to harness the power of social media if you want to achieve even a fraction of what Jenner has.