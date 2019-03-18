If you're graciously tending to the pieces of your newly broken heart and you can't even think about anything else, you may be wondering: Is it OK to take time off work after a breakup? Whether you love your job or you do it to pay the bills, sometimes, going into the office is the last thing you want to do. And when heartbreak comes into the picture, all bets are off. No matter how long you've been dating someone, a breakup can be totally devastating.

Taking the time and space you need can be a super important step when healing from some major heartache. Or, if you're someone who likes to keep busy during times of sadness, grabbing a coffee and getting right down to business after calling a relationship off could be the best move for you. From staying in bed to getting back out there, in the aftermath of a breakup, you have to do what feels right for you. If you're newly broken up, check in with how you're feeling. You know your own needs better than anyone else.

I asked eight women if it's OK to be OOO after a breakup, and what they had to say is really all over the map.

1 Consider Your Coworkers "Oh my god, so this coworker that I worked with had a long term girlfriend. When they broke up, he was devastated and called all the bartenders and made them work doubles for three days, so that he could take off to lick his wounds. He came back and about a week later, he brings his ex to the restaurant, and they announce to everyone that they're back together. Honestly, we were all pissed because we all had to work doubles for three days. I get that you're hurt, but you don't want to screw over your coworkers." — Rosie, 27

2 Follow Your Heart "You gotta do what feels right. If you can't get up, can't put clothes on, call in sick. Mental health is your health." — Kara, 23

3 Let People Know "I think you let your supervisor or coworkers know that you have some personal things you are working out. You may need a personal day here and there. If you know something is up, let people know before that you're going to need support." — Anna, 26

4 Yes. "Honestly, yes." — Sharron, 26

5 Communicate! "I don't think so. Especially if it's not anything too emotional. I'd say if your partner died, then definitely take time off. But if it's a breakup, it shouldn't be derailing everything. We like healthy communication, if you're open and honest with your partner, if you end things you should be able to accept it." — Sarina, 24

6 Feel It Out "I don't think there's a hard and fast rule. Every breakup is different. Maybe you need some time, maybe you get back into the swing of it." — Emma, 25

7 Talk It Out "Rather than just calling in sick the day of I think you can talk to your boss or the people you work with and just say you need some help or support. Maybe you can work from home for a week or take a half day on Friday to get your nails done. I think there's room to find something that works, rather than just holding onto your feelings and calling out." — Rach, 27