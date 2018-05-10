Wooo, baby! Welcome back from your "fame break," Selena Gomez! Gomez just released a new track titled "Back To You" off of the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 soundtrack, and fans are eating it up. The 25-year-old icon teased the new song at the beginning of May, letting fans know it would officially drop on May 10. Now that it's here, Selenators are swooning over the fire beat, and quickly catching onto the lyrics. Obviously, we're all wondering is "Back To You" about Justin Bieber?

Since the release of her hit "Bad Liar" this time last summer, Gomez has seen the end of her relationship with The Weeknd and the new beginnings of an old relationship with Justin Bieber. While she and the Biebs are most certainly playing the on-again, off-again game, this new song might give us clues on where they stand right now. If there's one thing we know about Gomez, it's that she puts her heart and soul into her music. No cookie-cutter hits here.

Here are the lyrics to "Back To You:"

[Verse 1] Took you like a shot / Thought that I could chase you with the cold evening / Let a couple years water down how I'm feeling about you (feeling about you) / And every time we talk / Every single word builds up to this moment / And I gotta convince myself I don’t want it, even though I do (even though I do)

[Chorus] You could break my heart in two / But when it heals, it beats for you / I know its forward but it's true / I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to / When I’m lying close to someone else / You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it / If I could do it all again / I know I'd go back to you / I know I'd go back to youI know I'd go back to you

[Verse 2] I never got it right / Playing and re-playing old conversations / Overthinking every word and I hate it / 'Cause it's not me (’Cause it’s not me) / And what's the point of hiding / And everybody knows we got unfinished business / And I’d regret it if I didn't say this isn't what it could be (isn't what it could be)

Let's unpack this, shall we?

The lyrics definitely describe a love-hate relationship, which is certainly how I would describe Gomez and Bieber. The lyrics about "playing and re-playing old conversations" might be regarding old fights and long lost conversations she and Bieber have had over the years. Plus, when she talks about "unfinished business" that literally has to be about Justin. They jumped so quickly into each other's arms after her breakup with The Weeknd, it seems like they were practically waiting for a change to get back together again.

Fans also seem to think the new song is about Biebs.

The truth is, Gomez has seemingly lived a hundred lives, and this song could be about any one of them. Fans know that over the course of a year, she suffered a kidney transplant, the breakup with The Weeknd, plus ongoing drama with her mom. All of these events lead her to a much-needed break from the limelight back in March of 2018.

At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight,

Selena is very delicate; her 'comeback' to the spotlight has been tough — especially with the interest in her personal life with Justin and her mother. She is taking time to herself. This is not the first time she has done this.

The insider added, "She needs to figure out how to live the life she wants in the spotlight — if that's even possible."

You don't have to be a celebrity to see how the pressures of Hollywood could be disorienting. In 2017, Gomez described fame a little bit during a telling interview with Today. At the time, she said,

I don't think I ever accepted the position I had (as a celebrity.) It was me almost feeling guilty about fame. Because people could see anyone in my position and just say, 'Wow, they've got it all figured out, they've got everything, they get to live this cool life.'

She added,

You're isolated, you're being looked at, you're being judged, and I'm always trying to be nice, I want to be great — that's genuinely who I am deep down, but it just seemed pointless...

Well, I adore the heck out of you, girl. "Back To You" is impeccable, obvi, and whatever it means, I'm behind the message.

