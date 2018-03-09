Elite Daily
Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant Complication Was Almost Fatal & The Details Are Scary

New details are coming out about the life-saving kidney transplant Selena Gomez underwent in late 2017 and they're seriously terrifying. Gomez's good friend and kidney donor, actress Francia Raisa, opened up to W Magazine about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant complication, and it was nearly fatal.

As many fans know, Gomez was diagnosed with Lupus five years ago, which is an autoimmune disease where your body attacks your own organs as if they are foreign. As of now, there is no cure. Gomez told Today after her surgery, "I had arthritis, my kidneys were shutting down. My mentality was just to keep going."

Fans first learned about Gomez's kidney transplant on Sept. 14, 2017, when the actress and singer posted a tribute to Raisa, her family, and doctors on her Instagram page. The photos included one of Gomez and Raisa holding hands on adjacent hospital beds, and two polaroids which show Gomez's scars and recovery. The caption to the post read,

Gomez and Raisa have since been very open about their surgeries, and now we're learning more details about a scary complication Gomez had after her kidney transplant. Raisa told W Magazine,

Gomez briefly touched on this complication in her sit-down with Today in October 2017. She told Savannah Guthrie,

Through the low times, though, it's so apparent that Gomez and Raisa have leaned on each other. Back on Nov. 30, 2017, Raisa presented Billboard's 2017 Woman Of The Year award to Gomez, and there wasn't a dry eye in the room. In her acceptance speech, an emotional Gomez said,

Looking forward to the future, there's nothing but clear skies for these two hardworking women. Raisa told W Magazine she plans to get into producing while she plays Ana Torres on the Freeform hit Grownish, and fans are patiently (but not so patiently) waiting for a new album from Gomez this year.