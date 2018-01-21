Inspiring Quotes From The 2018 Women's March In Las Vegas To Pump You Up

Harnessing the energy and support that accompanied the historic 2017 Women's March, this year's event is continuing to the move the cause forward. With a location change to a swing state like Nevada to highlight the latest cause of "Power to the Polls," the 2018 Women's March is back to work energizing the masses. They're not only doing it through concerted efforts like registering voters, but they're also bringing some of the most influential voices in politics to the stage on Sunday, Jan. 21 in Las Vegas. Of course, the crowd gathered in Nevada will hear the speeches live, but you're not totally out of luck if you couldn't make it to Las Vegas. These inspiring quotes from the 2018 Women's March in Las Vegas will definitely fire up the political activist inside of you.

The Women's March draws supporters from all walks of life, but it's no surprise that it also brings the star power. While scheduled speakers already include people like Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, and Women's March co-president Tamika D. Mallory, the organization still had one more big (and iconic) name to add to the list. In the wee hours of Sunday morning, the Women's March announced on Twitter that Cher would be joining the cause at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

The event began with prayers from a variety of representatives of different religions as well as with performances.

Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood, was one of the most anticipated speakers at the event.

She took her moment at the mic to call out her fellow white women and their actions and votes.

"White women, listen up" Richards said on Sunday. "We've got to do better. It is not up to women of color to save this country from itself. That's on all of us. The good news is, when we are in full-on sisterhood, women are the most powerful political and cultural force in America."

Activist Astrid Silva, a Dreamer, spoke about the importance of voting when it comes to immigration rights.

She said,

My 12-year-old cousin Natalia lives in Arizona. I will not allow her to have a racist as a senator. I will not allow my family to continue living in fear. My mother gave everything to be here in this country for me to have a better future. My father gave his life working under the hot Las Vegas sun so that I could be here. And now, they live in fear every single day that ICE will come and take them, and that's not a fake fear; that's not a fear that we can just overnight wish away. But you can protect us: Every single one of you here.

Luisa Blue, executive vice president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), was there to inspire.

Anna Galland, executive director of Move On, got the crowd fired up.

"In the year ahead, we need to hold onto this feeling — that not only are we not alone, we are the overwhelming majority in this country! And together, we are on the march," Galland said.

While Las Vegas is the home to the main event of the Women's March this year (to highlight the importance of swing states like Nevada), plenty of people still took to the street to celebrate the inaugural Women's March that took place on Jan. 21, 2017. Across the nation, supporters of this cause — that advocates for women's rights (and general equality) while also standing up against the seemingly backwards-thinking and marginalizing policies and actions of the Trump administration (see: Trump's seemingly racist comments about Haiti or the failure to agree on a spending bill that protects both DACA and CHIP) — marched all across the nation to show that they will not stand for policy-led inequality.

Powered also by the strength of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, there was no shortage of inspirational messages shared at these momentous gatherings, either. At the 2108 New York City Women's March on Saturday, Halsey inspired the hundreds of thousands people gathered as she read her both heartbreaking and empowering poem, "A Story Like Mine."

Halsey recounted memories of accompanying her friend to a Planned Parenthood at 14 years old because her friend was sexually assaulted. She also recounted her own traumatic experiences, including one that happened as recent as last year when a man whom she trusted apparently physically took advantage of her. Even though she shared her darkest moments, Halsey ended her poem with a message of hope and will to fight when she implored, "Yell at the top of your lungs. Be a voice for all those who have prisoner tongues ... Lord knows, there is a war to be won."

By sharing personal stories and messages of hope, Women's March speakers all over the country are doing their part to energize voters to bring "Power to the Polls" on November 6, 2018.

