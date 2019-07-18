This type is warm, caring, and responsible — but simply does not have the time to stick around in half-hearted relationships. In fact, they’re quick to move on at the first sign of flakiness or ambivalence. So, it may seem like this type is unlucky in love, but that’s because ESFJs know what they’re looking for, and they won’t settle until they’ve found someone who can provide a real connection and meet their very specific needs. They’re a bit old fashioned when it comes to dating, and if their boo takes a whole day to text back or doesn’t plan thoughtful dates, they won’t hesitate to say farewell.

Consuls tend to have an aversion to criticism and conflict, which can make it difficult to tackle any issues that arise. This personality type also struggles to accept change, which is an inevitable factor in any relationship. These elements can make it challenging for an ESFJ to “roll with the punches” in their love lives.

Let's be clear — just because you happen to have one of these MBTI personality types does not mean your love life is definitely doomed to be a disaster. However, the traits encompassed by these types can pose certain challenges in regards to dating. Ultimately, what it comes down to is that many of these types have a very specific vision of what they're looking for and unless everything lines up just right, they'll probably walk away. And what's so wrong with having high standards? As long as you can find healthy ways to deal with all the disappointments, you'll be able to keep your mind — and heart — open until "The One" finally comes along.