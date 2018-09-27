“Thrill-seekers” may be the best way to sum up this personality type. ESTPs need a lot of social interaction, as well as a lot of freedom — they’re daring and adventurous. As PersonalityPerfect puts it, “ESTPs leap before they look, fixing their mistakes as they go.” In other words, they tend to think on their feet before fully evaluating every aspect of a situation. This tendency may translate into cheating because they are more likely to act without considering how their decision may impact a partner.

This personality type also actively seeks out new challenges and experiences — and in some cases, may find a thrill in taking risks. They also tend to focus more on living in the present than dwelling on how their actions could impact the future. As a result, they can be somewhat unpredictable partners. As they are especially good at telling a story (and improvising), they may also be better at hiding their indiscretions.

The thinking aspect of this personality type is worth exploring as well. As one might expect, feelers tend to make their decisions based on their value system and compassion versus logic or reason. They place more emphasis on the people involved when making decisions, considering how something they might do or say may affect that person’s feelings. As such, they may be quicker to weigh how cheating could be detrimental to their relationship. When thinkers make decisions, take more impersonal approach — in other words, they try not to let any other people's wishes influence them. If a thinker is less likely to think about how their actions will affect their partner, they are also more likely to go through with the infidelity.

“Individuals who are empathic are able to put themselves in the situation of their partner,” explains Shapiro. “If someone can imagine what it would feel like if they were in a situation that person would be more likely to protect their partner than harm them (by cheating).”

While there are obviously many positive traits that come along with being a thinker (logic, organization, objectivity) the negative traits include failing to notice other peoples’ feelings and misunderstanding others’ values. These characteristics can obviously prove a bit problematic when it comes to considering how your behavior will affect your significant other.

There are lots of benefits to dating an ESTP — they’re passionate, charming, and energetic. On the other hand, as ESTPs are also always trying to keep things exciting, less in tune with others’ feelings, and tend to live in the present as opposed to thinking long-term. As such, it may be difficult for them to make a long-lasting commitment without seeking out the novelty that comes with an affair.