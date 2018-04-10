First dates give me instant anxiety. What are we going to do? Where are we going to go? What if we have nothing to talk about? It's just a mess. But what if I told you a first date could actually be fun and — gasp! — chill? Crazy, right? One way to make that happen (and avoid some of the painful trial and error of awkward dates) is to figure out the best first date for you, based on your Myers-Briggs personality type. (If you don't know your personality type you can take the test here.)

Do you prefer active, outdoorsy dates? Or do you want something a little more intimate and romantic? We all want to be our best selves on a date and put our best foot forward, so picking a date activity that naturally brings that out makes it much easier to just relax and be yourself. Plus, by taking your personalty type into account when planning a date, you can greatly increase your chances of having a good time in general — even if the person you're on the date with turns out to be a dud. So, here's what you should do on your next first date based on your personality type.

INTJ (“The Architect”): Attempt A Room Escape Giphy The Architect is most in their element when they can let their imagination and gift for strategic thinking run wild. What better way to channel those talents than in solving a room escape for two? Plus, those close quarters can get very romantic.

INTP (“The Logician”): Check Out A Documentary Giphy The Logician gets turned on by learning something new and challenging, which is why a documentary followed by deep discussion over a cup (or cups) of coffee make for the perfect first date.

ENTJ (“The Commander"): Go Rock Climbing Giphy The Commander is a very powerful personality type. They are leaders and problem solvers and people of action. Rock climbing combines all of those things, with the opportunity for some flirty competition. Plus, it will weed out any potential partners who might be intimidated by your powerful personality.

ENTP (“The Debater"): Dominate At Trivia Night Giphy The Debater is at their very best when their intellect is being challenged. It brings out their passionate side, but also their competitive side. For a first date, instead of picking any activity that will make you and your date opponents, be a trivia team, where you can crush the competition together and show off your intellect.

INFJ (“The Advocate”): Visit The Zoo Or An Aquarium Giphy The Advocate's idealism is firmly rooted in their spirituality. They care deeply about the people and creatures around them on an almost mystical level. So, getting the chance to take in nature in a beautiful setting like an aquarium or zoo allows them to tap into that desire to connect — potentially with their date, too, if all goes well.

INFP (“The Mediator”): Volunteer Together Giphy The Mediator leads with the heart. They are altruistic and need a parter that shares their passion for giving back to a good cause. By volunteering on a first date, you can see if you are truly compatible and, if you aren’t, at least you did something to make the world a better place.

ENFJ (“The Protagonist”): Check Out (And Possibly Participate In) An Open Mic Night Giphy For the Protagonist, public speaking isn’t scary. It’s exhilarating because they have a natural born gift for oration. They are extremely charismatic, so all eyes are drawn to them when they speak, which is why showing off that talent at an open mic is one way to make for a great first date impression.

ENFP (“The Campaigner”): Grab A Drink Somewhere Intimate Giphy The Campaigner has the gift of gab. When you chat with them, you tend to feel like you're the only two people in the world. They prefer intimate, one-on-one connection, so grabbing a drink in a dark private corner is the perfect first date for this type.

ISTJ (“The Logistician”): Visit A Museum Giphy The Logistician lives very much in their head. They have an incredible intellect, so knowledge is a huge turn on. Lean into this with a trip to a museum.

ISFJ (“The Defender”): A Walk On The Beach Giphy The Defender can be bit old fashioned and romantic. Their desire to protect the ones they love comes from a place of chivalry and tradition. So, a romantic stroll down a beach is the way to a Defender’s heart.

ESTJ (“The Executive”): Go Bowling Giphy The Executive thrives in structure. They like to have a plan and execute it. The more data involved, the better, which is why a trip to the bowling alley where data, competition, and a few beers come together really puts them in their romantic element.

ESFJ (“The Consul”): A House Party Giphy The Consul is a natural social butterfly and they thrive in a crowd. While they are still capable of paying special attention to their date, they are at their happiest and most charming when surrounded by a circle of old (or brand new) friends.

ISTP (“The Virtuoso”): Hit The Little Links With Mini Golf Giphy The Virtuoso needs two things: to keep their hands busy and to excel, which is why mini golf is the perfect first date. They can crush the course (except that d*mn windmill).

ISFP (“The Adventurer”): Go For A Hike Giphy The Adventurer, surprise surprise, craves exploration and new experiences. So, an ideal outing with The Adventurer means heading out into nature to blaze (actually, follow) a hiking trail to destinations unknown. (Actually, very clearly marked destinations for safety reasons).

ESTP (“The Entrepreneur”): Hit The Roller Coaster At An Amusement Park Giphy The Entrepreneur thrives on the edge, so a perfect date for this type is one that includes some good old adrenaline. Rollercoasters make for the perfect first date. Save the skydiving for date three or four.