Who You Should Date In 2018, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

I love New Year’s Day because there is a palpable feeling of having a fresh start. Everyone is taking stock of the last year and focusing on where they want to be by the next time the Earth makes it around the sun. One of the ways we do that is by thinking about not only who we want to be, but who we want to be with. You may find yourself asking who you should date in 2018. It’s a great question and definitely worth considering.

If you’re looking for guidance, maybe it's time to consider looking up... way up... like up in the stars. Yep, we're talking about astrology, folks. It may sound a little kooky to look to the zodiac for love advice, but hey, there's a reason the saying, "it's written in stars," means something is meant to be, right? The reason astrology is helpful for finding a well-suited partner is because it offers valuable understanding of both who you are and what you need in a partner to complement you. Plus, it might just be the right insight you need to push you toward pursuing a meaningful connection in this new year — or at least help you in finding a relationship that's more in line for what you have in store in 2018.

Aries (March 20 To April 19)

As an Aries, you have a taste for adventure. This year your focus should be on finding someone who shares your enthusiasm for new experiences, but who isn’t afraid to let you take the lead. Your partner should embrace your innate confidence and encourage you to actively pursue your goals.

Taurus (April 19 To May 20)

The reason Taurus makes the best partner is because you are loyal, loving, and patient — sometimes to a fault. However, Taurus’ occasional bouts with jealousy and possessiveness can also make you the best ex-partners, which is why in 2018, you shouldn’t settle for anyone who doesn’t fully appreciate your strengths. The person you date should be family-oriented and just as serious about loyalty as you are. That way, they won’t get your horns.

Gemini (May 20 To June 21)

Gemini, your dual sides can be intimidating for potential partners who just aren’t on your intellectually complex level. So this time around the sun, you should be dating someone who meets you on a mental level. Your focus should be on finding a good communicator who is open emotionally, as this will help put your anxieties at ease and allow for a deeper connection — on a physical level, too.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

As a Cancer, you’ve likely found yourself in the caretaking role in your relationship thanks to your intuitive and empathetic nature. While that makes you an amazing partner, it can also mean not all of your needs are being met. This year, you deserve a partner who gives as good as they get. Look for another Cancer or someone who shares your affectionate and emotional traits.

Leo (July 23 To August 22)

Leo, you are a boss, and it’s time to lean in — both in your life and in your relationship. The best relationships come when two partners create a balance, but powerful Leos need to be careful not to pick a pushover. To find happiness in your dating life this year, find someone who is easygoing but with boundaries. As much as you enjoy dominating, no one wants a doormat, least of all a Leo.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22)

There is nothing better in a relationship than a happy, secure Virgo. While Virgo’s critical nature can easily turn inward in an unhappy relationship, an emotionally open and confident partner will find their Virgo to be the best thing that ever happened to them. So this year, Virgo, drop the emotionally withholding bae and find one who isn’t afraid to tell you exactly how amazing all your meticulous quirks really are.

Libra (September 23 To October 22)

Libra gals are the most kicked back in the zodiac, which makes you fun and easy-breezy to be around. This year, however, it’s time to break out of the Netflix-and-chill cycle and find a partner who will help you find some adventure. Look for a partner in crime to help you break out of your comfort zone.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21)

Scorpios are a force of nature, which is what makes you magnetic to potential partners, but also tough to be with if the match isn’t quite right. The key for you this year is to find someone who shares your power. Some years, you may need more balance in the relationship, but in 2018, it’s time to find a partner whose passion burns as brightly as yours does. It may not make it to 2019, but, boy, will it be hot while it lasts.

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21)

2018 is officially the year of LOLing for Sagittarius. Find someone who suits your sense of humor and optimism this year, and try to discover the joy that you may have been missing in 2017. (It was hard on all of us.) It’s time to return to your upbeat roots with a partner who knows how to tickle your funny bone — along with other things.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19)

Get ready, Capricorn, because 2018 is going to be your year. This is the year to really focus on achieving your goals (not that I have to tell an ambitious Cap that). Don’t let your passion for being the best stop you from finding love. Instead, find a partner who is ready to be in the support role, helping to boost you up — someone who is not intimidated by your success but, instead, is confident enough to enjoy it as much as they would their own.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18)

The world has never needed you more than than it does now, Aquarius. Times are tough everywhere, and your humanitarian streak will make the world a better place if you decide to lean all they way into it. When it comes to romance, focus on partners who share your passion for activism — someone who isn’t afraid to hit the protest line, pick up trash, or just lick envelopes for your letter-writing campaign.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20)

Pisces, this is the year to go against your nature — a little bit. By that, I mean it’s OK to be a little selfish in 2018. Your kind, giving, and empathetic heart deserves a little reciprocity, so this year, instead of looking for someone to care for, find a partner who is eager to take care of your own needs. By putting yourself first for once, you will finally find some balance.

