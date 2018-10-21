If You're Looking For Dr. Christine Ford Halloween Costumes, Here's How To Honor Her Instead

With Halloween right around the corner, you might also be feeling like it's a pretty scary and dark political time, given some recent events. On Saturday, Oct. 6, the Senate narrowly confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court with a vote of 50-48, a controversial conclusion to hearings and an FBI investigation aimed at discovering the truth about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegations, and his representation did not reply to Elite Daily's request for comment. When it comes to channeling the emotions you're feeling following the hearing and confirmation, I'd advise against Dr. Christine Ford Halloween costumes, but that doesn't mean you can't honor her this month.

Chances are, you might be feeling pretty frustrated and defeated with the conclusion to arguably one of the most contentious confirmation battles in recent history, but now's not the time to step back from the fight. After all, with Kavanaugh now confirmed to be a Supreme Court justice, it's likely that the law of the land will take a more conservative bent in the next few decades when it comes to issues like women's health and abortion rights, the Affordable Care Act, gun laws, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and LGBT rights. If you really want to make sense of the emotions you're feeling, you're better off taking these steps to make a tangible difference in future American policy.

Donate to RAINN The Kavanaugh-Ford hearing ignited a second wave of #MeToo, with survivors of sexual assault and abuse coming forward to share their stories and demand justice. One way to make sense of everything that's happening is to donate to a group that helps survivors of sexual abuse and assault. RAINN (the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) is the largest such organization in the country, and victims can call the 1-800-656-4673 National Sexual Assault Hotline 24 hours a day.

Plan to March at the Women's March Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images While Kavanaugh has been sworn in and even heard his first arguments as a Supreme Court Justice on Tuesday, Oct. 9, protests against his confirmation have continued to rage in Washington D.C. and around the country. One way to show your solidarity with other women is to march at the annual Women's March, which should be happening in January 2019.

Donate to GoFundMe For Christine Blasey Ford Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images While the hearings are over, Ford and her family are reportedly still unable to live at home in Palo Alto, California, due to unending death threats, per a statement from her lawyers to NBC on Oct. 8. To show your support and help her family shoulder the extra costs of security, housing, and transportation, you can donate to Ford's Go Fund Me page.

Call Your Senators Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Disappointed with how your state's senator voted during the Kavanaugh confirmation? Keep your senators accountable for their actions by calling them and letting them know how you feel. Most importantly, make sure to register to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 6, so that you can put your backing behind politicians who will represent your views and actions in Congress.