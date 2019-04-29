If Your Relationship Is Superficial, You'll Notice These 3 Signs

How much do you and bae really know about each other? And no, I don’t mean about what beer they like or which show they binge watch. Do you know what their career aspirations are? Do you know what scares them more than anything? Do you have a sense of what’s important to them? What are their values, and what can they not tolerate? Unless you’ve only been dating for a month or two, if you can’t answer these kinds of questions, that could be a red flag.

One of the best ways to get closer to someone on a deeper level is to ask them questions. So, if you and your boo don’t know much about each other, you might want to consider why. Maybe deep down you don’t see this going anywhere, so you don’t care much to learn more about them. If that’s the case, your relationship is likely of the shallow variety.

If you think you’ve determined that your relationship is superficial, you may be wondering what to do about it. The first step is to decide if you’re happy with your current situation. There isn’t anything wrong with this kind of relationship, as long as it’s fulfilling enough for both people involved. Just as serious relationships have their place, so do surface-level ones. For example, if you know you’re moving across the country in a month and you’re not interested in pursuing a long-distance relationship, or you really want to focus more on your career right now, then a superficial relationship may work for you.

However, if you feel like something is missing or you’re not satisfied with your current situation, that may suggest that you want more. Fortunately, it’s totally possible to build on a relationship that’s superficial to make it stronger. Experiencing new things together, asking each other more questions, and allowing disagreements to play out can definitely bring you closer. That said, you can only turn a superficial relationship into a substantive one if both people are on board. So, provided you and bae crave a more meaningful connection, it’s time to dive in — and dare to go deeper.