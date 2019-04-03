Excusing a partner's bad behavior, says Barrett, is another sign that you care more about being in a couple than who you're actually with. “They’re selfish, needy, critical of you, or cruel. If you accept that treatment, it could be because you value being in a relationship more than you value that person. The devil you know is better than the devil of being single,” he explains.

When the experts put it like that, it becomes clear this situation is not sustainable, if only because it’s making you and your partner unhappy in the long run. Their advice is that you’ll need to face it, and the sooner, the better. “To fix this, first realize that staying in a relationship that lacks true love is costing you. Sure, it feels good to have someone, but you’re missing out on deep passion, intimacy and caring that only comes from a fulfilling, loving relationship. When you see what you’re missing and what this is costing you, you’ll be more compelled to take action,” says Barrett

Barrett says the first step is to take a hard look at your relationship. “Ask yourself if you’re in love with this person, or if you could see yourself falling in love with them. If you can, great — shift your energy to your significant other, and meeting their needs. Realize that people are more valuable than relationships. Where your focus goes, energy flows. You might be able to jump-start your connection with your partner and find yourself truly falling for the person,” he adds. However, he says that if you realize they're not the one, it’s time to end the relationship. “Set them and yourself free,” he advises. While this may be painful, Winter says it can be a learning experience — one that can help you find true happiness in the future. “It's good practice to check your motives before you merge romantically with another person," she advises. "This way, should you choose to be in a relationship you're doing so for all the right reasons.”

The ultimate takeaway here is that being in a relationship that your heart isn't really in does come at a cost. Yes, it might alleviate your anxiety and fear of being alone in the short-term, but it's also short-changing both you and your current partner. Perhaps Barrett says it best: “Yes, it’s nice to have someone. But a relationship can’t love you back. Only a person can. So, go find one who can give you love, and who can receive yours.”