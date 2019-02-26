Regardless of the reason your ex wants to stay friends with your family, there may come a time that you really just need some breathing room. In that case, the experts say it’s time to tell everyone how you’re feeling. “If you went through a hard breakup the last thing you need is your ex sitting at the dinner table or hanging out at your parents home,” says Winter. The first step, she explains, is to get to the bottom of why they are sticking around. “Consider the legitimacy of their desire to keep talking to your family. Is there a true friendship in existence that requires this communication? Or, is it a tactic to annoy you, punish you, or try to get you back? Your ex's intentions will be the greatest factor in how you respond,” Winter says. The next step is to speak up. “Make your sentiments known to each and every family member in advance. This way, they been instructed as to your wishes. They're at liberty to say, ‘Thank you, but we feel it's best that everyone move on and forward,’” Winter advises.

Leckie agrees, adding that you tell all parties how you are feeling. “Have separate discussions with both your ex and your family explaining why so they can see it from your perspective,” she says. “Stay calm and definitely don’t do it when feeling overly emotional or angry.”

Ultimately, while there are various reasons why an ex might want to maintain relationships with the people around you, the experts agree you have the right to speak up if that makes you uncomfortable. Maybe down the road a friendship is possible, but the key is to honor your feelings and for the people around to do the same.