While tightly clutching your phone, staring at your inbox, and holding your breath until your crush maybe texts you back can be thrilling, dating someone dependable can be a game-changer. Knowing that your boo is always going to get back to you in a timely manner, or show up to things when they say they will, can help you feel strong and supported in your relationship. And if tradition is important to you in a romantic partnership, dating someone with the same values may be a no-brainer.

There's something to be said for making a plan and really sticking to it. Whether you start a weekly book club with your coworkers or go on a yearly trip with your mom, creating special rituals with the people you love can be a great way to connect with them more. And if you enjoy sharing your family history with the people you date or are drawn to structure and routine, dating someone who is excited to hang out with your little brother or into sending G Cal invites may be your happily ever after.

Here are the three zodiac signs that really value tradition, as well as keeping their word, in romantic relationships.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Grounded Taurus is practical and hardworking. They like to follow the rules and traditions from the past, and often are very clear on their goals and ambitions for the future. Taurus is all about comfort and feeling relaxed. Valuing good food and high quality, they like to spend their money wisely, and always stick to a budget and plan. Whether they're single or in a relationship, this earth sign is drawn to routines and habits. Not one to reinvent the wheel, the bull makes for a sensual and passionate partner that's dependable, deeply loyal, and always down for a comfortable night in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) The father of the zodiac, Capricorn is the embodiment of tradition. (Zaddy vibes.) One to ask you to take your hat off at the dinner table or address your mom by her formal title (even though she literally prefers to be called Sue), earth sign Capricorn is all about showing they care with their manners and by following the rules. Capricorns hold themselves to high standards, so when they find something that they're good at or a way of living that works for them, they're unlikely to want to try anything else. This goes for jobs, laundry routines, and romantic partnerships.