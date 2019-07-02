The tradition of the father giving away his daughter has its roots in the days of arranged marriages, back when daughters were still considered their father's property. Besides the fact that the transactional nature of the tradition is pretty... unsettling, not every bride has a relationship with her father, or she may wish to honor her relationship with both of her parents instead.

Andrea Freeman, designer and founder of Andrea Freeman Events, has seen plenty of alternatives to the tradition of a father walking his daughter down the aisle. "I’ve seen dad and stepfathers share the honor," she tells Elite Daily. "Some sets of parents do it together, like in the Jewish traditions. I’ve also seen couples throw this tradition aside completely and walk into the ceremony arm-in-arm. This approach is one of my faves. While it’s not for everyone, I do enjoy the symbolism of being two adults walking into marriage together."

Kia Martinson, owner of ESTOccasions, personally loves seeing a bride take herself down the aisle. "I had a bride walk by herself, stop to light a candle in the memory of her mother, then walk with both her stepdad and father, who met her at the start of the aisle. They then book took their seats and allowed the bride to finish walking alone instead of handing over her hand in the traditional sense."

Apryl D. Roberts, owner of Memorable Events, has a suggestion of her own. "I have had brides who have walked themselves halfway down the aisle so that they can make a grand entrance," she says, "and their father has been waiting mid-aisle to escort them the rest of the way."