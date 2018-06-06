I Tried Kourtney Kardashian's Go To Breakfast & It's Loaded With The Goods

You've been there before: You're scrolling through your Instagram feed when you see your favorite celeb post about their favorite new product — a face serum, vitamins that will make your skin brighter, or a specialty food service. You can't help but want to be like the stars, but are the products worth it? In Elite Daily's new series, I Tried, we put it all to the test. We're trying those products as well as celebrities' health and wellness tips, recipes, and life hacks. We'll do the leg work and tell you what living like your fave star is really like.

Do you ever wake up in the morning feeling like Kourtney Kardashian, or, at least, wishing you were Kourtney Kardashian? TBH, I don’t keep up with the Kardashians like the rest of the world, but I do follow their food ventures. I've noticed the eldest Kardashian sis gets a whole lot of flack for eating as health-consciously as she does, but that’s pretty much the only thing Kourt and I have in common. When she revealed her brekkie of choice was a green smoothie bowl rich in aesthetic, I tried Kourtney Kardashian’s go-to breakfast myself to see if the bowl was actually delish, or classic Instagram clickbait. Let’s just say the health benefits of Kourtney’s first meal of the day are on-point; as for the taste, I’d personally prefer to chew, not slurp, my veggies.

Now, if you’ve been keeping up with my foodie experiments, then you probably know I’m a sucker for pretty plates. When influencers started drinking gorgeous mug-fulls of golden moon milk to lull them to sleep, I followed suit. I’ve downed bright, red smoothies with brain dust made of adaptogens to improve my afternoon focus, and I've snacked on bright orange turmeric cookies to ease my PMS symptoms. So when Kourt gave PEOPLE an inside look at her must-have smoothie bowl for optimal wellness in the mornings, I leapt at the chance to give the recipe a taste. After all, smoothie bowls are my jam, and I’ve never perfected the green variation myself, so this was a great opportunity to put the veg base to the test.

Kourtney Kardashian's go-to breakfast smoothie is loaded with greens, fruit, and garnished with a mix of both familiar and unique toppings.

The first thing I noticed about Kardashian’s bowl wasn’t necessarily the electric green hue peeking out from underneath meticulously staged fruit slices, but instead, that the meal in its entirety was so colorful. There are so many benefits to “eating the rainbow,” or, in other words, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables on a daily basis, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 2017, only one in every 10 adults is eating enough fruits and vegetables. Serving up a bowl like this one, though, which is loaded with leafy greens and four different kinds of fruit, is definitely one way to show up these statistics.

So what sorts of goodies go into a smoothie bowl worthy of a Kardashian? Let’s just say Kourtney is all about that veggie base. The 39-year-old packs in the greens, using spinach and kale simultaneously. Personally, my sensitive tummy can’t stomach kale, be it raw or cooked, so I stuck with a double dose of spinach (my fave). Leafy greens are great because they’re loaded with micronutrients like vitamins A, C, E, and K, plus significant amounts of fiber to keep your digestion regular, antioxidants to sustain those healthy cells, and iron, on top of even more essential nutrients.

And while we're on the topic of greenery, instead of relying on peanut butter or coconut oil for a healthy source of fat, Kourt's recipe calls for avocado. That's right, friends — this Kardashian is ditching toast and just sticking to solo avo, dropping a solid half of the fruit into her blender for this recipe. Your favorite breakfast mash is high in healthy fats, yes, but it's also packing in the vitamin K, has more potassium than an entire banana, fiber, and antioxidants that, interestingly enough, upscale your eye health. Basically, the green stuff promises the nutritional balance you need in just one ingredient of your whole breakfast.

After she's gathered all the green components, Kourtney adds a bunch of fruit to her bowl to help balance out the bitterness of the veggies.

To add a little sweetness to her base, Kourt adds a heaping two cups of pineapple, and an additional two ripe bananas. Pineapples are bae here because they are super sweet, and are high in manganese, which is a mineral that's good for your bones, plus it regulates your collagen production and takes your body's antioxidant defenses up a notch. I totally agree with Kourtney here that bananas are a must for bases, because they add smooth texture, and, of course, you can't ignore the 11 percent of your necessary potassium intake.

Let's take a pause here to talk about this combination for a sec. Generally speaking, I love adding spinach to my smoothies, but I'll usually add maybe half a cup to a large percentage of fruit. The measurements for this recipe definitely threw me for a loop. As for adding avocado to my blender, I wasn't a huge fan. Yes, the heathy fats definitely add to the meal's creamy texture, but I'd much rather mash my avocado on a piece of bread than purify it into something I'm about to slurp down first thing in the morning.

In terms of the fruity elements of the base, I'm a banana fiend, and I have at least half of one every single day. As for pineapple, though, I prefer fresh slices chilled in the fridge. I rarely, if ever, add them to smoothies, just because I feel like frozen chunks have less flavor. Again, this is all personal preference. My go-to fruit staples for smoothies are usually strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and the like, but if you love green drinks, this just might be the smoothie bowl for you.

Decorating smoothie bowls with colorful toppings is the cherry on top of an aesthetically awesome photo, but these garnishes are also my favorite part of Kardashian's go-to meal.

If you, like me, could skip the self-serve and just fill a bowl full of toppings instead of fro-yo, I'm willing to bet you'd thoroughly enjoy piling on all sorts of toppings to accentuate your smoothie bowl. Luckily, Kourt is apparently the same way, and she chooses to garnish her breakfast with slices of fresh strawberries, kiwi, banana, a sprinkle of chia seeds, bee pollen, and shredded coconut. I was out of shredded coconut when I peeked into my cabinet, but figured Kourt would be cool with me swapping the shreds with chopped walnut pieces, instead. Plus, I just needed something with a bit of crunch here, you know?

Strawberries are great for antioxidants, and again, you've got a little extra banana here for potassium, and kiwis are ah-mazing for your skin because they're high in vitamin C, folate, fiber, and even calcium. Adding chia seeds to the mix is a great call in terms of the dish's overall texture, but also because they're an awesome source of plant-based protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

The real star of the show here, though, is the sprinkle of bee pollen. It's definitely not something I, personally, would have ever thought to add to my smoothie bowls (or anything, for that matter), but here's the scoop: According to Dr. Josh Axe, D.N.M., C.N.S., D.C., founder of DrAxe.com, best-selling author of Eat Dirt, and co-founder of Ancient Nutrition, bee pollen contains "almost all of the nutrients required by the human body to thrive." That's a huge job for such tiny nuggets of pollen. Not only will a serving help to reduce inflammation, offer up a ton of antioxidant properties, boost your immune system, and help to relieve stress, it's also swarming with skin-loving benefits. Of course, the trendy ingredient is bound to get you a few extra love-taps on Instagram, but if you're allergic to pollen, you might want to steer clear.

Overall, I give Kourtney's go-to breakfast smoothie bowl a seven out of 10. I didn't love the veggie-to-fruit ratio, but that's just my personal preference. I definitely think, if you're pro-green drinks, and don't have an issue sipping your greens through a straw or slurpin' 'em up from a spoon, you'll be all about this bowl. It boasts a ton of health benefits that will keep you feeling good both physically and mentally through lunchtime, and if nothing else, you'll forever be connected to Kourt every time you take a bite.