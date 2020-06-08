When you think of your fave food from your childhood, one of the first things that comes to mind is peanut butter and jelly. It's the creamy, tasty snack you crave when the nostalgia is real, and now, you can enjoy a twist on the beloved classic at home. Disney released a delicious recipe from their theme park menu, and you'll want to learn how to make Disney Parks' PB&J rolls for yourself, ASAP.

You might recognize this dish from the Lamplight Lounge at California Adventure. The PB and J roll can be found under the "Budding Artists" section of the lunch and dinner menus at this staple Pixar Pier spot. It's basically a peanut butter and strawberry jelly sandwich rolled up to look like sushi, and served with veggies, hummus, and fresh fruit on the side.

So, if you're looking to have a magical day at home, Disney provided you with their PB&J roll recipe. You probably have all the ingredients you need to make it happen right now.

According to the recipe on the Disney Parks Blog, all you need is some peanut butter, bread, and jelly. It's exactly what you would need for a traditional PB&J sandwich. All that's different is how you put it together. First, you'll want to take your slices of bread and roll them flat. Then, spread your fave peanut butter on the bread. You can even switch up flavors of peanut butter for a variety of rolls, like a chocolate peanut butter or a cinnamon almond butter.

Once you have the peanut butter on the bread, roll it up like it's sushi and slice it into different bite-sized pieces. The jelly is the final touch. Drizzle whatever jelly you've got at home on top of your masterpiece. You'll end up with an elevated version of the lunchtime classic.

This could be a great snack to make for movie night with your roomies or family. These PB&J rolls can also be a cute idea for date night with bae at home. Set up a cozy blanket fort in the living room, stream the classics on Disney+, and enjoy these rolls with homemade Disney cocktails you made together. It'll be like you're having a romantic evening at the Lamplight Lounge. When you're done with these tasty delights, you can even take a virtual ride on the Pixar Pal-A-Round ferris wheel, so it's like you're really at Disney.

Shutterstock

Don't just stop at the PB&J rolls, either. There are a ton of Disney treats you can make at home for an entire Disneyland-inspired meal. Blend together a Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Shake inspired by the one that's served at the 50's Prime Time Café in Hollywood Studios. Though, if you're looking for something even sweeter, the Disney churro bites are churr' all you need. Staying on the Pixar theme, you can whip up something on the savory side, like the ratatouille from Ratatouille or baos from Bao. There are so many Disney recipes out there to try, so you butter believe it's time to head to the kitchen and get started.