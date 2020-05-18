Disney Parks' Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Shake Recipe Is Full Of Sweet Nostalgia

If PB&J sandwiches are your jam, you'll definitely want to try Disney Parks' Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Shake recipe. You might recognize this delicious treat from the menu over at 50's Prime Time Café at Disney's Hollywood Studios. It's a perfect blend of everything you'd expect to be on the classic sandwich, so you could be sipping some Disney magic in just about no time.

If you've ever been to 50's Prime Time Café, you know the restaurant gives off the vibe like you're in one of your favorite 1950s sitcoms like I Love Lucy or Leave it to Beaver. As you dine with clips of classic TV shows streaming in the background, you truly feel like a sitcom family gathered around the table in your vintage kitchen. The eatery also serves classic American dishes that might remind you of home sweet home, and now, you can make one of those dishes for yourself.

You probably already have all the ingredients you need in your kitchen to make the Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Shake. All it takes is some peanut butter, jelly, vanilla ice cream, and milk. That's it! This super simple recipe posted by Disney Parks Blog suggests either strawberry or grape jelly, depending on your preference. You can even use sliced strawberries if you don't have jelly in your pantry.

Whip up Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Shakes the next time you're having a throwback movie night with the PB to your J, or whenever the nostalgia hits and you simply want a taste of your childhood. This shake even pairs perfectly with fried chicken or a meatloaf dinner with mashed potatoes on the side. That's how you would enjoy it at the 50's Prime Time Café, after all, so you might as well give yourself the complete experience at home.

If you can't get enough of the Disney dishes, there are actually a lot of Disney Parks' recipes being posted over at the Disney Parks Blog you can try at home as part of their #DisneyMagicMoments campaign. If you want something Mickey Mouse-shaped, whip up your very own Mickey beignets. If you want to keep on the Disney restaurant trend, try your hand at the infamous Tonga Toast that's served for breakfast at the Kona Cafe at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. Disney also released their Plant-Based Cookie Fries recipe that you can get at the Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney's Beach Club Resort.

To keep it within Hollywood Studios, virtually journey over to Toy Story Land and try making your very own Grilled Cheese Sandwich from Woody's Lunch Box. While you're enjoying your lunch, watch some virtual rides like Slinky Dog Dash Roller Coaster to give yourself the full experience.

Whatever you decide to make in your kitchen, a final foodie snap is #necessary to show off your masterpiece. Add a little strawberry on the rim of your milkshake for an extra bit flair, and use a colorful reusable straw for your sippin' selfie. With just one sip, you'll be transported to Disney and you butter believe it'll be a tasty journey.