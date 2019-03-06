Rejoice, because the seasons are changing. Sure, there may still be a few piles of snow in the parking lot of your apartment complex. But for the most part, the world around you has begun making way for spring. The calendar app in your phone is notifying you about daylight saving time, and the local farmers markets are starting to post their schedules. Even your best friend is here for this time of change, switching out the blanket scarves in her closet for sundresses and lots of sunnies. You feel like you should prep, too, and are wondering exactly how to improve your life this spring. It's about time you lived life in full bloom, you know?

Now, not to flood your screen with a bunch of puns and pressing deadlines, but spring is basically here, which means that you need to put your petal to the metal. You truly have to dedicate yourself to the changes you want to make, and do little things every day to push yourself forward to reach those goals.

You've been itching in your wool sweaters to get outside, and feel motivated by the nature around you. You've been looking at the resolutions you wrote down back in January and thinking, "Is it time to get started yet?" Yes, but let me put these five things on your radar, too. Your life is about to bloom.

1 Create Inspiration Boards Every Month Clique Images First things first: An easy way to improve your life this spring is to create inspiration boards every month. These are posters you put on your wall or collages you make on your phone, with pictures and words that encourage you and symbolize your goals and dreams. You can refer to them all the time as a reminder of where you're at and where you want to be. Truth is, this season is meant for new beginnings. The flowers in your garden are showing new buds, and opportunities are popping up left and right. Embrace all of the positive energy and motivation that the world is giving you, and start taking meaningful steps toward your dreams.

2 Put Some Plants In Your Apartment Ivan Gener/Stocksy Next, find some of your favorite flowers and plants, and put them in your apartment. Go to a farmers' market in your city or hometown, and grab a bouquet from a local vendor or a few succulents that can sit on your windowsill. It'll be one of the sweetest and easiest ways to help make your life fully bloom. These new buds will instantly brighten up your living space, and remind you of the power of growth. They'll remind you to let go of the past and make room for all the happiness, adventures, and beautiful life lessons to come.

3 Don't Waste Your Time Or Money Studio Firma/Stocksy I hate to break it to you, but right now, you might be wasting some of your time or money. You may be saying "yes" to weekend plans, when you'd much rather stay in on a Saturday night and work on your passionate projects. You're dodging some easy ways to save money, like grabbing coupons, and this is keeping you from living your life in full bloom. This spring, change your usual routines and actions, and welcome change. Learn what opportunities are helping you grow, and which ones you can turn down. Figure out how to create a budget that works for you, or stop ordering takeout so frequently. You'll realize that, once you do this, there's much more room in your life and finances for what you really want and need.

4 Learn When And How To Apologize Lauren Naefe/Stocksy In addition to your time and money, you may be wasting some of your energy by using the phrase "I'm sorry" far too often. Let me lend a helping hand, OK? First, realize when it's appropriate to apologize. I'm the queen of saying sorry a million times for things that other people wouldn't think twice about. Asking a friend to add tomatoes to a sandwich? I feel bad for creating an inconvenience, and say sorry. Somebody bumps into me on the sidewalk? Yup, you guessed it — "I'm sorry." And it ends up making my actual apologies feel a lot less genuine and real. Recently, I've tried to change that. I've become more aware of my thoughts and actions, and bloomed because of it. I've also learned how to apologize, and how it requires much more listening and understanding than talking and explaining. Got it? Good.