It's been a minute since you've walked down Main Street towards Cinderella's Castle, passing by Mickey and all his friends. You miss it dearly, but the magic of Disney is never too far away. Instead of traveling to the Magic Kingdom, you can create your very own "happiest place" right at home. All you need to know is how to have a Disney staycation at home that gives you all the feels of being at one of the parks.

The perfect Disney vacay includes food, rides, and lots of Mickey ear selfies for Insta. Make some classic Disney snacks like churros or Mickey-shaped pretzels to enjoy as you watch your favorite virtual ride videos. Then, plan a romantic dinner with bae where you recreate the recipes from your favorite Disney restaurants. Wrap up your Disney day with some fireworks on the big screen while keeping things cozy in your Mickey Mouse sweater.

You probably already have everything you need at home to make the magic possible, so these nine Disney staycation ideas will only help spark the creativity in you. Document the whole experience like you would if you were at Walt Disney World park hopping all day long and post your adventures on the 'Gram for a happily ever after.

1. Stream Park Music Via Bluetooth Speakers X300 Mobile Wireless Stereo Speaker $70 | Logitech You'll always hear music playing in the background at Disney, so set up a wireless speaker in your home to play a Spotify playlist of the iconic park sounds. Walt Disney Records even has a Disney Parks Collection playlist filled with songs that will instantly give you those beloved Disney park feels. You can also create a playlist of your favorite movie soundtrack songs.

2. Make Your Bed With A Towel Animal And Chocolate Milk Chocolate Squares Gift Bag $36 | Ghirardelli If you've ever stayed at one of the Disney hotels or resorts, expect to find a little chocolate or towel animal on your bed after turn down service. To channel that vacay feel, make your bed every morning with a cute (and Insta-worthy) towel animal. Don't forget to place a milk chocolate square on your pillow for a sweet treat.

3. Enjoy A Magical Mickey Waffle Breakfast Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Double Flip Waffle Maker $75 | ShopDisney Recreate your very own breakfast buffet at home like you're dining at the Plaza Inn at Disneyland. The main dish should be a plate of adorable Mickey waffles, which you can easily make with a Mickey waffle maker. Just don't forget the foodie pic paired with a punny caption like, "I love you a waffle lot."

7. Take A Virtual Ride On Your Top Disney Attractions Canon - IVY Mini Photo Printer - Rose Gold $100 | Best Buy Use your same fireworks setup to watch a few virtual Disney ride videos on YouTube. You can virtually conquer all the mountains — Splash, Space, and Big Thunder — without waiting in any lines. If you still want to get a few ride photos, set up a tripod and your camera on a self-timer. Then, print out your snaps with a smartphone printer.