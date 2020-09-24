It's been a minute since you've walked down Main Street towards Cinderella's Castle, passing by Mickey and all his friends. You miss it dearly, but the magic of Disney is never too far away. Instead of traveling to the Magic Kingdom, you can create your very own "happiest place" right at home. All you need to know is how to have a Disney staycation at home that gives you all the feels of being at one of the parks.
The perfect Disney vacay includes food, rides, and lots of Mickey ear selfies for Insta. Make some classic Disney snacks like churros or Mickey-shaped pretzels to enjoy as you watch your favorite virtual ride videos. Then, plan a romantic dinner with bae where you recreate the recipes from your favorite Disney restaurants. Wrap up your Disney day with some fireworks on the big screen while keeping things cozy in your Mickey Mouse sweater.
You probably already have everything you need at home to make the magic possible, so these nine Disney staycation ideas will only help spark the creativity in you. Document the whole experience like you would if you were at Walt Disney World park hopping all day long and post your adventures on the 'Gram for a happily ever after.
1. Stream Park Music Via Bluetooth Speakers
You'll always hear music playing in the background at Disney, so set up a wireless speaker in your home to play a Spotify playlist of the iconic park sounds. Walt Disney Records even has a Disney Parks Collection playlist filled with songs that will instantly give you those beloved Disney park feels. You can also create a playlist of your favorite movie soundtrack songs.
2. Make Your Bed With A Towel Animal And Chocolate
If you've ever stayed at one of the Disney hotels or resorts, expect to find a little chocolate or towel animal on your bed after turn down service. To channel that vacay feel, make your bed every morning with a cute (and Insta-worthy) towel animal. Don't forget to place a milk chocolate square on your pillow for a sweet treat.
3. Enjoy A Magical Mickey Waffle Breakfast
Recreate your very own breakfast buffet at home like you're dining at the Plaza Inn at Disneyland. The main dish should be a plate of adorable Mickey waffles, which you can easily make with a Mickey waffle maker. Just don't forget the foodie pic paired with a punny caption like, "I love you a waffle lot."
4. Dress Up In Your Cutest Park #OOTD
Just because you're staying in, that doesn't mean you can't dress up. ShopDisney is always releasing new ears, and their vibrant yellow saffron Minnie ears will look so adorable paired with yellow pom pom earrings and a cozy Mickey Mouse sweater ($65, eggie.us).
If you're planning a week-long staycation, challenge yourself to create a themed DisneyBound look every day. Follow DisneyBounders like Courtney (@colormemagic) and Keshia Sih-Tseng (@keshiasih) for inspo such as cottagecore versions of your favorite Disney princesses.
5. Set Up A Dreamy Movie Night Spot To Watch The Fireworks
The only way to end a magical Disney day is by getting cozy and watching the fireworks. Set up a romantic spot in your living room to stream a fireworks video on YouTube, like the Happily Ever After show. Find a throw with a vibe similar to the magic carpet from Aladdin, and a desk riser ($90, flexispot.com) to set your laptop on. Then, pop some vibrant rainbow popcorn to enjoy from bowls that look like the Mad Tea Party cups ($35, shopDisney.com).
6. Recreate Some Of Your Fave Disney Dishes For Dinner
No need to book reservations for a table at home. Thanks to the Disney Parks Blog, there are so many recipes you can make that come straight from your fave restaurants at Disney.
Try the Canadian cheddar cheese soup from Le Cellier Steakhouse at Epcot for something cozy and delicious. Or, set up a table in the backyard with string lights and play a Pirates of the Caribbean ride video to give you the feel of eating at the Blue Bayou in Disneyland.
7. Take A Virtual Ride On Your Top Disney Attractions
Use your same fireworks setup to watch a few virtual Disney ride videos on YouTube. You can virtually conquer all the mountains — Splash, Space, and Big Thunder — without waiting in any lines. If you still want to get a few ride photos, set up a tripod and your camera on a self-timer. Then, print out your snaps with a smartphone printer.
8. Give Yourself A Mickey Manicure
Treat yourself to a Disney spa moment at home by giving yourself a Mickey manicure. Follow nail art tutorials on YouTube and use long-wear nail polish. Be sure to get cozy in a fuzzy Minnie Mouse robe and princess slippers ($20, hottopic.com).
9. Set Up An Insta Backdrop For At-Home Castle Selfies
It just wouldn't be a Disney vacay without a picture in front of the castle. Tap into your creative side and set up your very own Insta backdrop in your home. Purchase some castle prints on Etsy and string up cute twinkle lights. Use Disney castle captions to make your post extra magical.