25 Disney Castle Captions That'll Make Your 'Gram Sparkle

Let me guess — the first thing you think of when you picture a Disney vacation is the dreamy castle. Other than the big cheese himself, Mickey Mouse, it's the one thing that's most popularly associated with Disney parks. As you're walking down Main Street, the castle is the first thing that catches your eye. Even the theme parks have been designed so that it's the center of the hub that connects all lands. Since it's so iconic, your next Disney vacay requires a pic of you posing in front of it. Once you pick out the perfect filter, post on the 'Gram with one of these Disney castle captions.

Out of all the pictures you plan to take on your next trip to this magical place, a castle snap should be number one. Go for that epic selfie with all of your friends wearing your Minnie ears, or get a PhotoPass photographer to snap one for you with the castle in all its glory. Either way, you'll surely get an Insta-worthy picture.

You'll be too busy zooming through Space Mountain, eating a churro (or a few), and running into all of your favorite animated characters to come up with a caption on your own. That's why I've assembled this list of 25 castle captions that are ready to use. Just consider me your Fairy Godmother. Now, have a magical Disney day and eat another churro for me, please.

1. "A dream is a wish your heart makes." — Cinderella

2. "Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning." — Peter Pan

3. "To all who come to this happy place: Welcome." — Walt Disney

4. "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them." — Walt Disney

5. "They say if you dream a thing more than once, it's sure to come true." —Sleeping Beauty

6. "I'm ready for some churros." — Unknown

7. "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all." — Helen Keller

8. "Every adventure requires a first step." — Alice in Wonderland

9. "You like my new apartment?" — Unknown

10. "Guys, I want a castle." — Tangled

11. "The mountains are calling. Space, Splash, Big Thunder." — Unknown

12. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie The Pooh

13. "All you need is faith, trust, and a little pixie dust" — J.M. Barrie

14. "I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now." — The Incredibles

15. "Part of your world." — The Little Mermaid

16. "Let me share this whole new world with you." — Aladdin

17. "When you wish upon a star. Makes no difference who you are. Anything your heart desires will come to you." — Pinocchio

18. "Life is better at Disney." — Unknown

19. "And she lived happily ever after." — Unknown

20. "Some girls were just born with Disney in their veins." — Unknown

21. "So this is love. So this is what makes life divine." — Cinderella

22. "Everything the light touches is our kingdom." — The Lion King

23. "To infinity and beyond." — Toy Story

24. "And at last I see the light." — Tangled

25. "Hakuna matata. It means no worries" — The Lion King