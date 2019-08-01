If you didn't know, Hot Girl Summer does not imply "hot, sticky, slimy foundation creasing and caking" all summer. It's about feeling and looking your best, and Rihanna's latest beauty drop is about to make the latter a whole lot easier for anyone with normal to dry skin. The icon just dropped a boatload of newness, and pretty much everyone has followup Qs, including how much the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Foundation costs, how to find your perfect shade match, et cetera. Fortunately, our queen is a generous one, and she's giving us all the deets, so no need to wonder.

While Fenty Beauty's OG Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($35, fentybeauty.com) is a banger, the ultra-thin matte finish isn't a perfect fit for all skin types. As a combo gal who leans dryer in the winter, I'd find it hard to wear when I was especially dry, and my dry-skinned friends stayed away from it altogether, opting for Fenty's gorgeous lippies and blinding highlighters instead. Finally, though, the brand has taken this kind of feedback to heart, and they've developed a brand-new foundation formula suited for dry and normal skin. Hallelujah!

The Pro Filt'r Hydrating Foundation ($35, fentybeauty.com) is here, y'all, and I am thrilled, to say the least:

This baby will retail for $35, the same price as the matte formula, and don't be fooled by the convenient new tube packaging — both versions hold 1.08 OZ of product, so no one's getting jipped here, despite a few concerned commentors on Instagram claiming the new tubes look smaller.

As for options, the new drop includes 50 shades, with the same names and tones as those of the matte version:

I love how easy that makes shade-matching! Basically, whatever color you are in Pro Filt'r Matte, you're guaranteed to be the exact same in Pro Filt'r Hydrating. So shout out to Fenty for keeping it consistent and convenient, ILY!

Also launching with the foundation is the new Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer ($32, fentybeauty.com), another instant Must-Have for me:

Considering RiRi just recently launched her second mattifying primer, it makes sense that she's finally formulated one for us normal to dry guys and gals. This baby retails for $32, just a few bucks less than the foundation, and the formula includes grape seed oil and sodium hyaluronate for an ultra-hydrated base.

Oh, and to apply all this newness, there's a new brush, too. Low key, out of everything, I'm most excited for the Kabuki-Buff Foundation Brush ($36, fentybeauty.com):

Retailing for a dollar more than the cost of the actual foundation (Tea!), this brush looks like a total dream to me. Designed to buff and stipple, this baby will build coverage and blend with ease, and I've got no doubt it would work well with any foundation, not just your Fenty fave.

Ready to splurge? TBH, I've never been so ready to splurge. RiRi and new Fenty Beauty always seem to have that effect on me! The new foundation, primer, and brush will all be available on August 15, and you can shop them via the Fenty Beauty site or online and in-stores at Sephora.