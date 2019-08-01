Someone needs to take my credit card away, or at least put some sort of restriction on it that prevents me from using it to buy anything Rihanna makes. I've been blowing my coin on her luxe new Fenty line, the latest Savage X drop, and of course, my Fenty Beauty go-to makeup products, and now that she's just announced something brand new, it looks like my spending is far feom over. When does the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Foundation drop, you ask? Dry and normal skin types, praise Riri for finally dropping her first non-matte skin formula. I've never been so excited over a tube of skin-colored liquid, y'all.

Something about Rihanna's seal of approval makes any product instantly more appealing to me — our queen stays looking fly 24/7, and her makeup is always on point. When she first dropped the now-iconic Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($35, fentybeauty.com), I bought it without hesitation, despite knowing my normal/combination skin probably wouldn't look its best with such a mattifying formula. To be clear, the OG Fenty foundation is bomb AF, and my oily-skinned sister goes through bottles of it like a baby goes through bottles of milk; that said, it just wasn't right for me.

Finally, Riri has answered my prayers with a brand-new base product that's here to slay. Ladies and gents, behold the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Foundation:

Please hold for applause:

I'm talking standing ovation, people!

With 50 shades in total that match the OG matte foundation's range, this baby is described by the brand as absolutely perfect for normal and dry skin types that want a little glow. "This natural finish formula delivers hydration in medium to full coverage that keeps skin looking like skin," Fenty Beauty declared on Instagram. Sign. Me. Up!

Real talk, how were we even thinking we could have a true Hot Girl Summer without a new Fenty Foundation?

The new foundation is set to drop online and in-stores on August 15, when you can snag it on the Fenty Beauty site or at Sephora. Obvi, pretty much everyone is excited, and the brand's Instagram has been blowing up with comments from eager makeup-lovers. "UH HOW DID Y’ALL KNOW EXACTLY WHAT I WANTED?!?" one commentor wrote, another praising the brand, "Yasssss thank you for listening to us!!! This is what we needed." It's nice to know I wasn't the only one dreaming of a hydrating Fenty base product! "Yesssss! finally i can try your foundation, mattes aren't for me but this is the only range i've ever found my perfect color match in!" wrote another Instagram user, and girl, same.

Oh, and if you want to see it in action, there's already a video up on the Fenty Beauty channel with the brand's Global Makeup Artist, Priscilla Ono, using the product on the skin:

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna on YouTube

According to Ono, the formula is sweat and humidity-resistant, which means it'll def be my new summer go-to. "The finish is like if your skin just got a much-needed drink of water," says Ono in the video, and OK, consider me sold. Oh, and there will also be a new foundation brush and hydrating primer coming too, because this is Rihanna we're talking about, and she doesn't play games. Riri, you're a goddess for creating all this, but making us wait til August 15 to buy it? That's just cruel. But you've got me, I'll wait!